Aura Network Price Today

The live Aura Network (AURA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current AURA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AURA.

Aura Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 255,872, with a circulating supply of 428.24M AURA. During the last 24 hours, AURA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.197293, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AURA moved +8.42% in the last hour and -25.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.94K.

Aura Network (AURA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 255.87K$ 255.87K $ 255.87K Volume (24H) $ 13.94K$ 13.94K $ 13.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 597.49K$ 597.49K $ 597.49K Circulation Supply 428.24M 428.24M 428.24M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aura Network is $ 255.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.94K. The circulating supply of AURA is 428.24M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.49K.