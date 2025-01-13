Auctus Price (AUC)
The live price of Auctus (AUC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.98K USD. AUC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Auctus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 259.97 USD
- Auctus price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.54M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AUC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AUC price information.
During today, the price change of Auctus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Auctus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Auctus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Auctus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Auctus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.35%
+0.16%
-0.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Auctus is a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.
