Athledium Price Today

The live Athledium (AEM) price today is $ 0.04363731, with a 0.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04363731 per AEM.

Athledium currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 159,772, with a circulating supply of 3.66M AEM. During the last 24 hours, AEM traded between $ 0.04282483 (low) and $ 0.04466858 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.058973, while the all-time low was $ 0.01299746.

In short-term performance, AEM moved -0.08% in the last hour and +120.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.64M.

Athledium (AEM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 159.77K$ 159.77K $ 159.77K Volume (24H) $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.64M$ 43.64M $ 43.64M Circulation Supply 3.66M 3.66M 3.66M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Athledium is $ 159.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.64M. The circulating supply of AEM is 3.66M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.64M.