AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 81.77 $ 81.77 $ 81.77 24H Low $ 83.73 $ 83.73 $ 83.73 24H High 24H Low $ 81.77$ 81.77 $ 81.77 24H High $ 83.73$ 83.73 $ 83.73 All Time High $ 289.64$ 289.64 $ 289.64 Lowest Price $ 71.27$ 71.27 $ 71.27 Price Change (1H) +0.06% Price Change (1D) -0.30% Price Change (7D) -1.27% Price Change (7D) -1.27%

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) real-time price is $82.35. Over the past 24 hours, AZNX traded between a low of $ 81.77 and a high of $ 83.73, showing active market volatility. AZNX's all-time high price is $ 289.64, while its all-time low price is $ 71.27.

In terms of short-term performance, AZNX has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -0.30% over 24 hours, and -1.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 173.89K$ 173.89K $ 173.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.27M$ 2.27M $ 2.27M Circulation Supply 2.11K 2.11K 2.11K Total Supply 27,577.42164935 27,577.42164935 27,577.42164935

The current Market Cap of AstraZeneca xStock is $ 173.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AZNX is 2.11K, with a total supply of 27577.42164935. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.27M.