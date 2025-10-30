AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get AstraZeneca xStock price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much AZNX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

AstraZeneca xStock Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD)

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year)
Based on your prediction, AstraZeneca xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 82.33 in 2025.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year)
Based on your prediction, AstraZeneca xStock could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 86.4465 in 2026.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of AZNX is $ 90.7688 with a 10.25% growth rate.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of AZNX is $ 95.3072 with a 15.76% growth rate.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AZNX in 2029 is $ 100.0726 along with 21.55% growth rate.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AZNX in 2030 is $ 105.0762 along with 27.63% growth rate.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of AstraZeneca xStock could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 171.1581.

AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years)
In 2050, the price of AstraZeneca xStock could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 278.7986.

2026 $ 86.4465 5.00%

2027 $ 90.7688 10.25%

2028 $ 95.3072 15.76%

2029 $ 100.0726 21.55%

2030 $ 105.0762 27.63%

2031 $ 110.3300 34.01%

2032 $ 115.8465 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 121.6389 47.75%

2034 $ 127.7208 55.13%

2035 $ 134.1068 62.89%

2036 $ 140.8122 71.03%

2037 $ 147.8528 79.59%

2038 $ 155.2454 88.56%

2039 $ 163.0077 97.99%

Short Term AstraZeneca xStock Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days

Date Price Prediction Growth
October 30, 2025(Today) $ 82.33 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 82.3412 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 82.4089 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 82.6683 0.41% AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for AZNX on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $82.33 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for AZNX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $82.3412 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for AZNX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $82.4089 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for AZNX is $82.6683 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current AstraZeneca xStock Price Statistics

Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 173.92K
Circulation Supply 2.11K
Volume (24H) ----

The latest AZNX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, AZNX has a circulating supply of 2.11K and a total market capitalization of $ 173.92K.

AstraZeneca xStock Historical Price

According to the latest data gathered on AstraZeneca xStock live price page, the current price of AstraZeneca xStock is 82.33USD. The circulating supply of AstraZeneca xStock(AZNX) is 2.11K AZNX , giving it a market capitalization of $173,916 .

Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low
24-hour -0.15% $ -0.124279 $ 83.73 $ 81.77

7 Days -2.19% $ -1.8108 $ 84.2515 $ 73.9060

30 Days 11.18% $ 9.2064 $ 84.2515 $ 73.9060 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, AstraZeneca xStock has shown a price movement of $-0.124279 , reflecting a -0.15% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, AstraZeneca xStock was trading at a high of $84.2515 and a low of $73.9060 . It had witnessed a price change of -2.19% . This recent trend showcases AZNX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, AstraZeneca xStock has experienced a 11.18% change, reflecting approximately $9.2064 to its value. This indicates that AZNX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) Price Prediction Module Work? The AstraZeneca xStock Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of AZNX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for AstraZeneca xStock over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of AZNX, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of AstraZeneca xStock. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of AZNX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of AZNX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of AstraZeneca xStock.

Why is AZNX Price Prediction Important?

AZNX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Is AZNX worth investing now?
According to your predictions, AZNX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering.

What is the price prediction of AZNX next month?
According to the AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) price prediction tool, the forecasted AZNX price will reach -- on undefined .

How much will 1 AZNX cost in 2026?
The price of 1 AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, AZNX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026.

What is the forecasted price of AZNX in 2027?
AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 AZNX by 2027.

What is the estimated price target of AZNX in 2028?
According to your price prediction input, AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028.

What is the estimated price target of AZNX in 2029?
According to your price prediction input, AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029.

How much will 1 AZNX cost in 2030?
The price of 1 AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, AZNX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030.

What is the AZNX price prediction for 2040?
AstraZeneca xStock (AZNX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 AZNX by 2040.