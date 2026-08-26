ARTFI Price Today

The live ARTFI (ARTFI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARTFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ARTFI.

ARTFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 96,759, with a circulating supply of 130.37M ARTFI. During the last 24 hours, ARTFI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03891979, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ARTFI moved +0.40% in the last hour and -3.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.70K.

ARTFI (ARTFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.76K$ 96.76K $ 96.76K Volume (24H) $ 8.70K$ 8.70K $ 8.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 742.20K$ 742.20K $ 742.20K Circulation Supply 130.37M 130.37M 130.37M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ARTFI is $ 96.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.70K. The circulating supply of ARTFI is 130.37M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 742.20K.