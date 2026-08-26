Arqen Price Today

The live Arqen (ARQ) price today is $ 0.00987643, with a 0.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current ARQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00987643 per ARQ.

Arqen currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 809,888, with a circulating supply of 82.00M ARQ. During the last 24 hours, ARQ traded between $ 0.00972788 (low) and $ 0.01337929 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01398605, while the all-time low was $ 0.00540181.

In short-term performance, ARQ moved -0.29% in the last hour and +30.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 76.49K.

Arqen (ARQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 809.89K$ 809.89K $ 809.89K Volume (24H) $ 76.49K$ 76.49K $ 76.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 987.67K$ 987.67K $ 987.67K Circulation Supply 82.00M 82.00M 82.00M Total Supply 99,999,989.506657 99,999,989.506657 99,999,989.506657

The current Market Cap of Arqen is $ 809.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 76.49K. The circulating supply of ARQ is 82.00M, with a total supply of 99999989.506657. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 987.67K.