AndreyWTR (WTR) Information A meme token with no dumps, no market makers, and no insider games. 0% of tokens go to market makers. Listings? Only if exchanges pay — and that money goes straight to holders. The creator sells zero coins. No presales. No VC funds. No secret allocations.AndreyWTR includes a gaming element in the form of a dynamic online arcade runner game. In the game, players: Control a character Collect tokens Avoid obstacles This adds utility value to the token beyond speculative trading. Just memes and community. Fair launch. Clean liquidity. WTR isn't dumped — it's diamond-handed.

AndreyWTR (WTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AndreyWTR (WTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 282.90K Total Supply: $ 948.56M Circulating Supply: $ 948.56M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 282.90K All-Time High: $ 0.00177748 All-Time Low: $ 0.00016083 Current Price: $ 0.00029778

AndreyWTR (WTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AndreyWTR (WTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

