ALVA Price (AA)
The live price of ALVA (AA) today is 16.69 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 184.00K USD. AA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ALVA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ALVA price change within the day is -0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.04K USD
During today, the price change of ALVA to USD was $ -0.08682552418041.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ALVA to USD was $ -0.4280183880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ALVA to USD was $ +1.6250335330.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ALVA to USD was $ +1.085548054510602.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.08682552418041
|-0.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4280183880
|-2.56%
|60 Days
|$ +1.6250335330
|+9.74%
|90 Days
|$ +1.085548054510602
|+6.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of ALVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.97%
-0.51%
-1.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? DeFi Staking GameFi What makes your project unique? Alva Supply is Very Limited only 19K AA History of your project. Alva project is a project that aims to build an innovative and sustainable decentralized ecosystem in the blockchain world. Through the use of blockchain technology and the Binance Smart Chain platform, Alva Project aims to develop DeFi Staking and GameFi applications that will provide benefits to token holders and other users. What’s next for your project? Alva GameFi “Play to Earn” promotes game incubation and distribution, builds the Alva entertainment metaverse with a variety of games, and creates a new blockchain game financial system, making games not only interesting and enjoyable but also profitable! What can your token be used for? Staking DeFi Games
