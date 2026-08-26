Alpha Base Index Price Today

The live Alpha Base Index (ABX) price today is $ 0.00168067, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00168067 per ABX.

Alpha Base Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 200,877, with a circulating supply of 120.02M ABX. During the last 24 hours, ABX traded between $ 0.00162479 (low) and $ 0.00178148 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00398179, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABX moved +0.61% in the last hour and +10.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.34K.

Alpha Base Index (ABX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 200.88K$ 200.88K $ 200.88K Volume (24H) $ 9.34K$ 9.34K $ 9.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 200.88K$ 200.88K $ 200.88K Circulation Supply 120.02M 120.02M 120.02M Total Supply 119,960,453.4526469 119,960,453.4526469 119,960,453.4526469

The current Market Cap of Alpha Base Index is $ 200.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.34K. The circulating supply of ABX is 120.02M, with a total supply of 119960453.4526469. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 200.88K.