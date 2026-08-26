AIUSD Price Today

The live AIUSD (AIUSD) price today is $ 0.999921, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999921 per AIUSD.

AIUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,641,706, with a circulating supply of 6.64M AIUSD. During the last 24 hours, AIUSD traded between $ 0.999318 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.0, while the all-time low was $ 0.997955.

In short-term performance, AIUSD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 45.18K.

AIUSD (AIUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.64M$ 6.64M $ 6.64M Volume (24H) $ 45.18K$ 45.18K $ 45.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.64M$ 6.64M $ 6.64M Circulation Supply 6.64M 6.64M 6.64M Total Supply 6,642,247.6009 6,642,247.6009 6,642,247.6009

The current Market Cap of AIUSD is $ 6.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 45.18K. The circulating supply of AIUSD is 6.64M, with a total supply of 6642247.6009. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.64M.