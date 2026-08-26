AiMalls Price (AIT)
The live AiMalls (AIT) price today is $ 0.120409, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.120409 per AIT.
AiMalls currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,047, with a circulating supply of 681.37K AIT. During the last 24 hours, AIT traded between $ 0.119119 (low) and $ 0.124116 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, AIT moved -0.18% in the last hour and +27.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.70.
The current Market Cap of AiMalls is $ 82.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.70. The circulating supply of AIT is 681.37K, with a total supply of 822540.68999979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.35K.
-0.18%
-0.79%
+27.83%
+27.83%
In 2040, the price of AiMalls could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme. Our vision is to break down barriers between e-commerce and consumers, providing both Web3 and Web2 users with a versatile shopping platform they've always desired. AiMalls intertwines a myriad of advanced features, such as AI-driven product recommendations, enhanced search functionality, user-friendly interface, and secure transaction methods. We aim to create a cohesive ecosystem where users
AiMalls is packed with features that make it a powerful and effective platform for sellers and buyers alike. Some of the key features of the platform includes : Personal product recommendation, Chatbots powered by AI for Customer Service, Automated Product Categorization, Mobile-friendly Design, Voice-activated Navigation and Shopping, Image Recognition for Product Search, Secure Payment System, Partnership and Integration with Luxury Brands, Live Selling, and Affiliate Program.
Token Utility: With AIT, users can unlock a variety of exclusive features and benefits on AiMalls. Here's what AIT token holders can enjoy: • Purchase sponsored slots to advertise their store and products, boosting visibility and sales. • Access exclusive content or products on the app, providing added value for AIT token holders. • Receive rewards or incentives for making purchases or completing certain actions on the app. • Use AIT as an alternative payment method for purchases, ensuring greater security and anonymity for users. By holding and utilizing AIT tokens, users can enhance their AiMalls experience, making it more rewarding and enjoyable. The AIT token is more than just a currency; it's a key to a more personalized and fulfilling shopping experience on AiMalls.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of AiMalls?
Trading at $0.120409, AiMalls has shown a price movement of -0.79% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact AIT's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 681368.642685855 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of AiMalls?
Its market capitalization is $82047, ranking #5704 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
AIT recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $0.119119 and $0.124116, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does AiMalls fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?
As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, AIT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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