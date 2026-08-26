AiMalls Price Today

The live AiMalls (AIT) price today is $ 0.120409, with a 0.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.120409 per AIT.

AiMalls currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,047, with a circulating supply of 681.37K AIT. During the last 24 hours, AIT traded between $ 0.119119 (low) and $ 0.124116 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIT moved -0.18% in the last hour and +27.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.70.

AiMalls (AIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 82.05K$ 82.05K $ 82.05K Volume (24H) $ 33.70$ 33.70 $ 33.70 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 102.35K$ 102.35K $ 102.35K Circulation Supply 681.37K 681.37K 681.37K Total Supply 822,540.68999979 822,540.68999979 822,540.68999979

The current Market Cap of AiMalls is $ 82.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.70. The circulating supply of AIT is 681.37K, with a total supply of 822540.68999979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 102.35K.