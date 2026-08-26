Aeternity Price Today

The live Aeternity (AE) price today is $ 0.0049512, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current AE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0049512 per AE.

Aeternity currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,169,403, with a circulating supply of 438.17M AE. During the last 24 hours, AE traded between $ 0.00495067 (low) and $ 0.00504445 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.69, while the all-time low was $ 0.00246856.

In short-term performance, AE moved -- in the last hour and +5.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 134.29.

Aeternity (AE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.17M$ 2.17M $ 2.17M Volume (24H) $ 134.29$ 134.29 $ 134.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.66M$ 2.66M $ 2.66M Circulation Supply 438.17M 438.17M 438.17M Total Supply 536,306,702.0 536,306,702.0 536,306,702.0

The current Market Cap of Aeternity is $ 2.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 134.29. The circulating supply of AE is 438.17M, with a total supply of 536306702.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.66M.