The live Aeonix Network price today is 0.180232 USD. Track real-time ONIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ONIX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Aeonix Network price today is 0.180232 USD. Track real-time ONIX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ONIX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ONIX

ONIX Price Info

ONIX Whitepaper

ONIX Official Website

ONIX Tokenomics

ONIX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Aeonix Network Logo

Aeonix Network Price (ONIX)

Unlisted

1 ONIX to USD Live Price:

$0.180232
$0.180232$0.180232
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aeonix Network (ONIX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:22:42 (UTC+8)

Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.267455
$ 0.267455$ 0.267455

$ 0.158635
$ 0.158635$ 0.158635

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Aeonix Network (ONIX) real-time price is $0.180232. Over the past 24 hours, ONIX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ONIX's all-time high price is $ 0.267455, while its all-time low price is $ 0.158635.

In terms of short-term performance, ONIX has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aeonix Network (ONIX) Market Information

$ 2.51M
$ 2.51M$ 2.51M

--
----

$ 8.47M
$ 8.47M$ 8.47M

13.94M
13.94M 13.94M

47,000,000.0
47,000,000.0 47,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aeonix Network is $ 2.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ONIX is 13.94M, with a total supply of 47000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.47M.

Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ -0.0209929006.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ -0.0296040972.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aeonix Network to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0209929006-11.64%
60 Days$ -0.0296040972-16.42%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Aeonix Network (ONIX)

aeonix network is a modular AI network that combines web3 infrastructure, decentralized identity, and tokenized incentives to create verifiable and private AI applications. The flagship product, aeonix explorer, functions as a universal AI Agent search engine with a natural language interface, enabling users to access unique and hidden insights, interact with dApps, verify AI outputs, and earn rewards for ecosystem participation.

Unlike traditional AI services, aeonix is built as a private AI model: user data is never stored or used for external training, and organizations can deploy custom AI functions with full control over their data. This approach supports both public-facing AI agents (for search and community engagement) and private enterprise solutions (for secure data processing and automation).

aeonix bridges research and application, combining years of work in decentralized identity, token economics, and private AI systems into a single network. Its mission is to demonstrate how verifiable and privacy-preserving AI can operate at scale—providing a foundation for both consumer-facing products and enterprise-grade AI solutions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Aeonix Network (ONIX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Aeonix Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aeonix Network (ONIX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aeonix Network (ONIX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aeonix Network.

Check the Aeonix Network price prediction now!

ONIX to Local Currencies

Aeonix Network (ONIX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aeonix Network (ONIX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONIX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aeonix Network (ONIX)

How much is Aeonix Network (ONIX) worth today?
The live ONIX price in USD is 0.180232 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ONIX to USD price?
The current price of ONIX to USD is $ 0.180232. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Aeonix Network?
The market cap for ONIX is $ 2.51M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ONIX?
The circulating supply of ONIX is 13.94M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ONIX?
ONIX achieved an ATH price of 0.267455 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ONIX?
ONIX saw an ATL price of 0.158635 USD.
What is the trading volume of ONIX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ONIX is -- USD.
Will ONIX go higher this year?
ONIX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ONIX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:22:42 (UTC+8)

Aeonix Network (ONIX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,377.63
$111,377.63$111,377.63

-0.11%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,949.28
$3,949.28$3,949.28

-0.06%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02706
$0.02706$0.02706

-26.44%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.35
$196.35$196.35

-0.20%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0667
$3.0667$3.0667

+17.13%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,949.28
$3,949.28$3,949.28

-0.06%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,377.63
$111,377.63$111,377.63

-0.11%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.35
$196.35$196.35

-0.20%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.6007
$2.6007$2.6007

-0.97%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19612
$0.19612$0.19612

+2.62%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7414
$0.7414$0.7414

+2,865.60%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002375
$0.00002375$0.00002375

+372.16%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000023186
$0.00000000000023186$0.00000000000023186

+306.48%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00601
$0.00601$0.00601

+200.50%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00844
$0.00844$0.00844

+68.80%