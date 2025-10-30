Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Aeonix Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much ONIX will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Aeonix Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Aeonix Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Aeonix Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.180232 in 2025. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Aeonix Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.189243 in 2026. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of ONIX is $ 0.198705 with a 10.25% growth rate. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of ONIX is $ 0.208641 with a 15.76% growth rate. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ONIX in 2029 is $ 0.219073 along with 21.55% growth rate. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ONIX in 2030 is $ 0.230026 along with 27.63% growth rate. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Aeonix Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.374689. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Aeonix Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.610329. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.180232 0.00%

2026 $ 0.189243 5.00%

2027 $ 0.198705 10.25%

2028 $ 0.208641 15.76%

2029 $ 0.219073 21.55%

2030 $ 0.230026 27.63%

2031 $ 0.241528 34.01%

2032 $ 0.253604 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.266284 47.75%

2034 $ 0.279598 55.13%

2035 $ 0.293578 62.89%

2036 $ 0.308257 71.03%

2037 $ 0.323670 79.59%

2038 $ 0.339854 88.56%

2039 $ 0.356847 97.99%

2040 $ 0.374689 107.89% Show More Short Term Aeonix Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth October 30, 2025(Today) $ 0.180232 0.00%

October 31, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.180256 0.01%

November 6, 2025(This Week) $ 0.180404 0.10%

November 29, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.180972 0.41% Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for ONIX on October 30, 2025(Today) , is $0.180232 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For October 31, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for ONIX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.180256 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction This Week By November 6, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for ONIX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.180404 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for ONIX is $0.180972 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Aeonix Network Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 2.51M
Circulation Supply 13.94M
Volume (24H) ----
The latest ONIX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, ONIX has a circulating supply of 13.94M and a total market capitalization of $ 2.51M.

Aeonix Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Aeonix Network live price page, the current price of Aeonix Network is 0.180232USD. The circulating supply of Aeonix Network(ONIX) is 13.94M ONIX , giving it a market capitalization of $2,512,987 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.202905 $ 0.202905

30 Days -11.64% $ -0.020992 $ 0.202905 $ 0.180232 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Aeonix Network has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Aeonix Network was trading at a high of $0.202905 and a low of $0.202905 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases ONIX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Aeonix Network has experienced a -11.64% change, reflecting approximately $-0.020992 to its value. This indicates that ONIX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Aeonix Network (ONIX) Price Prediction Module Work? The Aeonix Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of ONIX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Aeonix Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of ONIX, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Aeonix Network. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of ONIX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of ONIX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Aeonix Network.

Why is ONIX Price Prediction Important?

ONIX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

