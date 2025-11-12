Aeonix Network (ONIX) Tokenomics
aeonix network is a modular AI network that combines web3 infrastructure, decentralized identity, and tokenized incentives to create verifiable and private AI applications. The flagship product, aeonix explorer, functions as a universal AI Agent search engine with a natural language interface, enabling users to access unique and hidden insights, interact with dApps, verify AI outputs, and earn rewards for ecosystem participation.
Unlike traditional AI services, aeonix is built as a private AI model: user data is never stored or used for external training, and organizations can deploy custom AI functions with full control over their data. This approach supports both public-facing AI agents (for search and community engagement) and private enterprise solutions (for secure data processing and automation).
aeonix bridges research and application, combining years of work in decentralized identity, token economics, and private AI systems into a single network. Its mission is to demonstrate how verifiable and privacy-preserving AI can operate at scale—providing a foundation for both consumer-facing products and enterprise-grade AI solutions.
Aeonix Network (ONIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aeonix Network (ONIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONIX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONIX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
ONIX Price Prediction
Want to know where ONIX might be heading? Our ONIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
