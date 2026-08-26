AEON CITY Price Today

The live AEON CITY (AEONCITY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEONCITY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AEONCITY.

AEON CITY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,642, with a circulating supply of 100.00B AEONCITY. During the last 24 hours, AEONCITY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AEONCITY moved -- in the last hour and +30.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AEON CITY (AEONCITY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.64K$ 29.64K $ 29.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.64K$ 29.64K $ 29.64K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AEON CITY is $ 29.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AEONCITY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.64K.