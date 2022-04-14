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Top Bridge Governance Tokens Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bridge Governance Tokens sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
THORChain
THORChain
RUNE
$ 0,4938
+1,14%
-0,63%
+14,58%
$ 165,13M
$ 627,53K
2
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0,1624
-0,06%
+1,63%
+7,64%
$ 107,14M
$ 380,63K
3
$ 0,04071
+0,52%
-4,18%
+7,92%
$ 48,20M
$ 19,96K
4
Chainflip
Chainflip
FLIP
$ 0,415253
-0,01%
+0,01%
-4,70%
$ 36,67M
$ 214,91K
5
Across Protocol
Across Protocol
ACX
$ 0,04124365
+0,14%
-0,00%
-0,10%
$ 29,07M
$ 165,45K
6
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0,01439
-0,14%
-2,76%
-8,04%
$ 27,75M
$ 3,42M
7
Synapse
Synapse
SYN
$ 0,11092
+0,30%
+1,61%
+4,38%
$ 25,37M
$ 1,03M
8
Celer Network
Celer Network
CELR
$ 0,00226
+0,22%
-4,48%
+11,15%
$ 17,65M
$ 25,42M
9
Orbiter Finance
Orbiter Finance
OBT
$ 0,00032711
-0,94%
+0,03%
+11,02%
$ 3,27M
$ 1,30M
10
Symbiosis
Symbiosis
SIS
$ 0,02275
-0,18%
-0,91%
+9,95%
$ 2,21M
$ 681,65K
11
Allbridge Zero
Allbridge Zero
ABR0
$ 0,051489
+0,72%
+0,01%
+4,32%
$ 1,05M
$ 267,79
12
EYWA
EYWA
EYWA
$ 0,00024997
-3,74%
+0,04%
-12,37%
$ 161,97K
$ 18,49K
13
Hop Protocol
Hop Protocol
HOP
$ 0,00050415
+0,50%
-0,15%
-8,35%
$ 97,49K
$ 287,90
14
BoringDAO
BoringDAO
BORING
$ 5,691E-5
0,00%
0,00%
+6,77%
$ 96,95K
--
15
Router Protocol
Router Protocol
ROUTE
$ 0,00011138
-3,27%
-0,06%
+34,24%
$ 75,60K
$ 879,34
16
Graviton
Graviton
GRAV
$ 3,254E-5
+0,46%
-2,24%
-39,00%
$ 42,26K
--
17
O3 Swap
O3 Swap
O3
$ 0,00087039
0,00%
--
-1,66%
$ 22,56K
$ 22,49
18
Confidential Layer
Confidential Layer
CLONE
$ 0,005117
-0,06%
-1,48%
-4,16%
--
$ 17,87M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bridge Governance Tokens tokens and why are they popular?
Bridge Governance Tokens tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 18 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $464.01M.
What is the best-performing Bridge Governance Tokens token right now?
Among Bridge Governance Tokens tokens tracked on MEXC, STG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.63% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bridge Governance Tokens tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 18 Bridge Governance Tokens tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bridge Governance Tokens tokens include RUNE, STG, WAXL. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bridge Governance Tokens category?
The combined market capitalization of all Bridge Governance Tokens tokens is approximately $464.01M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bridge Governance Tokens sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.