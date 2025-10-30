aarna afi 802v2 (AFI 802V2) Price Information (USD)

aarna afi 802v2 (AFI 802V2) real-time price is $50.79. Over the past 24 hours, AFI 802V2 traded between a low of $ 50.35 and a high of $ 51.61, showing active market volatility. AFI 802V2's all-time high price is $ 79.25, while its all-time low price is $ 42.48.

In terms of short-term performance, AFI 802V2 has changed by -1.48% over the past hour, -0.68% over 24 hours, and +4.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aarna afi 802v2 (AFI 802V2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.47K$ 94.47K $ 94.47K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.47K$ 94.47K $ 94.47K Circulation Supply 1.86K 1.86K 1.86K Total Supply 1,859.44671908729 1,859.44671908729 1,859.44671908729

