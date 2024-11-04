What is Voxies (VOXEL)

VOXEL is the in-game currency and rewards token of Voxie Tactics, a turn-based roleplaying game that runs on the Polygon network. As a free-to-play blockchain-based game, players collect in-game characters called Voxies, which are issued as NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Voxies Price Prediction

Voxies Price History

How to buy Voxies (VOXEL)

Voxies Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Voxies, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Voxies What is Voxie Tactics (VOXEL)? Voxie Tactics (VOXEL) is a retro-styled tactical RPG inspired by classic tactics games from the 1990s and early 2000s. It features two core gameplay modes—Exploration and Battling—along with various RPG mechanics that blend nostalgia with modern gameplay elements. What are the main gameplay modes in Voxie Tactics? Voxie Tactics offers two main gameplay modes: Exploration, where players uncover the game’s backstory and explore its world, and Battling, a turn-based combat system in specific battle arenas where strategy is key to victory. What can I expect from the Exploration mode? In Exploration mode, players will experience a story-driven adventure, exploring the world of Voxie Tactics, uncovering secrets, solving problems, and encountering various NPCs, monsters, and questlines. How does the combat system work in Voxie Tactics? Combat in Voxie Tactics is turn-based, with players controlling a party of 2 to 7 Voxies on a 3D tile-based map. Each turn allows players to move, take action, or equip items, with the outcome influenced by Voxie stats, terrain, and strategic positioning. What are Voxies NFTs, and how do they integrate with the game? Voxies NFTs are a collection of 10,000 unique 3D voxel characters, each with distinct classes, races, companions, and attributes. Owning a Voxie NFT enhances gameplay by providing better in-game rewards, exclusive items, and access to unique Voxie classes and races. Is Voxie Tactics free to play? Yes, Voxie Tactics is free to play. Players can earn VOXEL tokens and in-game NFT items without spending any money. However, owning a Voxie NFT provides additional benefits and a more customized gameplay experience. What are VOXEL Tokens, and how can they be used? VOXEL Tokens are an ERC-20 cryptocurrency earned by playing Voxie Tactics. They can be used to purchase in-game items, craft new items, or pay entry fees for PvP arenas. VOXEL Tokens can also be traded or converted into other cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies. What types of battles and challenges are available in Voxie Tactics? Voxie Tactics features various battle challenges, including defeating all enemies, defeating boss characters, surviving a set number of turns, rescuing NPCs, and reaching specific points on the map. Some battles also have unique victory and loss conditions. How do Voxie NFTs enhance the earning potential in Voxie Tactics? Owning Voxie NFTs increases the rate of in-game rewards, such as VOXEL tokens and NFT items, due to improved Random Number Generation (RNG). NFT holders also gain access to exclusive in-game weapons, items, and companion pets. What strategic elements should I consider during combat? During combat, players must consider their Voxies' positioning, the turn order, facing direction, damage types, and status effects. Understanding these elements and their impact on battles is crucial to mastering Voxie Tactics.

