The live TXC price today is 5.361 USD. Track real-time TXC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

TXC Logo

TXC Price(TXC)

1 TXC to USD Live Price:

$5.361
$5.361$5.361
-0.13%1D
USD
TXC (TXC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:48:33 (UTC+8)

TXC (TXC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 5.29
$ 5.29$ 5.29
24H Low
$ 5.389
$ 5.389$ 5.389
24H High

$ 5.29
$ 5.29$ 5.29

$ 5.389
$ 5.389$ 5.389

--
----

--
----

-0.15%

-0.13%

+20.01%

+20.01%

TXC (TXC) real-time price is $ 5.361. Over the past 24 hours, TXC traded between a low of $ 5.29 and a high of $ 5.389, showing active market volatility. TXC's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, TXC has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -0.13% over 24 hours, and +20.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TXC (TXC) Market Information

--
----

$ 56.68K
$ 56.68K$ 56.68K

$ 1.89B
$ 1.89B$ 1.89B

--
----

353,396,296
353,396,296 353,396,296

TEXITCOIN

The current Market Cap of TXC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.68K. The circulating supply of TXC is --, with a total supply of 353396296. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.89B.

TXC (TXC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of TXC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00698-0.13%
30 Days$ +3.361+168.05%
60 Days$ +3.361+168.05%
90 Days$ +3.361+168.05%
TXC Price Change Today

Today, TXC recorded a change of $ -0.00698 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

TXC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.361 (+168.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

TXC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, TXC saw a change of $ +3.361 (+168.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

TXC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.361 (+168.05%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of TXC (TXC)?

Check out the TXC Price History page now.

What is TXC (TXC)

For Texas by Texans, TEXITcoin is a fast, Layer 1 digital currency mined exclusively in Texas, designed for generations of honest trade.

TXC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check TXC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TXC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TXC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

TXC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TXC (TXC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TXC (TXC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TXC.

Check the TXC price prediction now!

TXC (TXC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TXC (TXC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TXC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy TXC (TXC)

Looking for how to buy TXC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TXC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

TXC to Local Currencies

1 TXC(TXC) to VND
141,074.715
1 TXC(TXC) to AUD
A$8.14872
1 TXC(TXC) to GBP
4.02075
1 TXC(TXC) to EUR
4.61046
1 TXC(TXC) to USD
$5.361
1 TXC(TXC) to MYR
RM22.40898
1 TXC(TXC) to TRY
224.84034
1 TXC(TXC) to JPY
¥814.872
1 TXC(TXC) to ARS
ARS$7,702.57758
1 TXC(TXC) to RUB
428.88
1 TXC(TXC) to INR
473.96601
1 TXC(TXC) to IDR
Rp89,349.96426
1 TXC(TXC) to PHP
315.38763
1 TXC(TXC) to EGP
￡E.253.52169
1 TXC(TXC) to BRL
R$28.73496
1 TXC(TXC) to CAD
C$7.45179
1 TXC(TXC) to BDT
656.29362
1 TXC(TXC) to NGN
7,792.10628
1 TXC(TXC) to COP
$20,941.40625
1 TXC(TXC) to ZAR
R.92.10198
1 TXC(TXC) to UAH
225.43005
1 TXC(TXC) to TZS
T.Sh.13,171.977
1 TXC(TXC) to VES
Bs1,174.059
1 TXC(TXC) to CLP
$5,039.34
1 TXC(TXC) to PKR
Rs1,506.28017
1 TXC(TXC) to KZT
2,860.68321
1 TXC(TXC) to THB
฿173.64279
1 TXC(TXC) to TWD
NT$164.15382
1 TXC(TXC) to AED
د.إ19.67487
1 TXC(TXC) to CHF
Fr4.2888
1 TXC(TXC) to HKD
HK$41.65497
1 TXC(TXC) to AMD
֏2,050.85055
1 TXC(TXC) to MAD
.د.م49.37481
1 TXC(TXC) to MXN
$99.01767
1 TXC(TXC) to SAR
ريال20.10375
1 TXC(TXC) to ETB
Br821.3052
1 TXC(TXC) to KES
KSh693.12369
1 TXC(TXC) to JOD
د.أ3.800949
1 TXC(TXC) to PLN
19.56765
1 TXC(TXC) to RON
лв23.48118
1 TXC(TXC) to SEK
kr50.44701
1 TXC(TXC) to BGN
лв8.95287
1 TXC(TXC) to HUF
Ft1,795.34529
1 TXC(TXC) to CZK
112.581
1 TXC(TXC) to KWD
د.ك1.640466
1 TXC(TXC) to ILS
17.42325
1 TXC(TXC) to BOB
Bs36.9909
1 TXC(TXC) to AZN
9.1137
1 TXC(TXC) to TJS
SM49.3212
1 TXC(TXC) to GEL
14.58192
1 TXC(TXC) to AOA
Kz4,913.83899
1 TXC(TXC) to BHD
.د.ب2.015736
1 TXC(TXC) to BMD
$5.361
1 TXC(TXC) to DKK
kr34.47123
1 TXC(TXC) to HNL
L140.83347
1 TXC(TXC) to MUR
243.97911
1 TXC(TXC) to NAD
$91.72671
1 TXC(TXC) to NOK
kr53.71722
1 TXC(TXC) to NZD
$9.27453
1 TXC(TXC) to PAB
B/.5.361
1 TXC(TXC) to PGK
K22.67703
1 TXC(TXC) to QAR
ر.ق19.51404
1 TXC(TXC) to RSD
дин.541.78266
1 TXC(TXC) to UZS
soʻm64,590.34659
1 TXC(TXC) to ALL
L444.37329
1 TXC(TXC) to ANG
ƒ9.59619
1 TXC(TXC) to AWG
ƒ9.59619
1 TXC(TXC) to BBD
$10.722
1 TXC(TXC) to BAM
KM9.00648
1 TXC(TXC) to BIF
Fr15,906.087
1 TXC(TXC) to BND
$6.91569
1 TXC(TXC) to BSD
$5.361
1 TXC(TXC) to JMD
$860.33328
1 TXC(TXC) to KHR
21,530.09766
1 TXC(TXC) to KMF
Fr2,267.703
1 TXC(TXC) to LAK
116,543.47593
1 TXC(TXC) to LKR
රු1,631.94201
1 TXC(TXC) to MDL
L90.6009
1 TXC(TXC) to MGA
Ar24,257.88168
1 TXC(TXC) to MOP
P42.888
1 TXC(TXC) to MVR
82.0233
1 TXC(TXC) to MWK
MK9,307.28571
1 TXC(TXC) to MZN
MT342.62151
1 TXC(TXC) to NPR
रु756.11544
1 TXC(TXC) to PYG
38,020.212
1 TXC(TXC) to RWF
Fr7,778.811
1 TXC(TXC) to SBD
$44.12103
1 TXC(TXC) to SCR
73.9818
1 TXC(TXC) to SRD
$211.97394
1 TXC(TXC) to SVC
$46.85514
1 TXC(TXC) to SZL
L91.72671
1 TXC(TXC) to TMT
m18.81711
1 TXC(TXC) to TND
د.ت15.739896
1 TXC(TXC) to TTD
$36.29397
1 TXC(TXC) to UGX
Sh18,677.724
1 TXC(TXC) to XAF
Fr3,028.965
1 TXC(TXC) to XCD
$14.4747
1 TXC(TXC) to XOF
Fr3,028.965
1 TXC(TXC) to XPF
Fr546.822
1 TXC(TXC) to BWP
P71.35491
1 TXC(TXC) to BZD
$10.77561
1 TXC(TXC) to CVE
$508.86612
1 TXC(TXC) to DJF
Fr948.897
1 TXC(TXC) to DOP
$344.1762
1 TXC(TXC) to DZD
د.ج694.03506
1 TXC(TXC) to FJD
$12.11586
1 TXC(TXC) to GNF
Fr46,613.895
1 TXC(TXC) to GTQ
Q41.01165
1 TXC(TXC) to GYD
$1,121.5212
1 TXC(TXC) to ISK
kr664.764

For a more in-depth understanding of TXC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official TXC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TXC

How much is TXC (TXC) worth today?
The live TXC price in USD is 5.361 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TXC to USD price?
The current price of TXC to USD is $ 5.361. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of TXC?
The market cap for TXC is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TXC?
The circulating supply of TXC is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TXC?
TXC achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TXC?
TXC saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of TXC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TXC is $ 56.68K USD.
Will TXC go higher this year?
TXC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TXC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:48:33 (UTC+8)

TXC (TXC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

