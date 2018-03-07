TrueUSD (TUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TrueUSD (TUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TrueUSD (TUSD) Information TrueUSD is a stablecoin backed by USD. Collateralized by USD, it can be exchanged with and trusted by multiple banking partners in legally protected escrow accounts. Official Website: https://tusd.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kXuaGCm929FT67I7As9yprAudj2wp9nbka53rfkLiiU/edit Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0000000000085d4780B73119b644AE5ecd22b376 Buy TUSD Now!

Market Cap: $ 493.13M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 494.52M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 1.0949
All-Time Low: $ 0.917876956195
Current Price: $ 0.9972

TrueUSD (TUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TrueUSD (TUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TUSD's tokenomics, explore TUSD token's live price!

