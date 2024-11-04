What is StrikeX (STRX)

We are a #RWA token. Launched in October 2021, StrikeX (STRX) is the native utility token of the StrikeX Eco-system. The StrikeX eco-system is being developed by TradeStrikeBVI (StrikeX.BVI Ltd) who’s primary focus is delivering design-led, sleek, intuitive blockchain powered tools to the retail market.

StrikeX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StrikeX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check STRX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about StrikeX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StrikeX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StrikeX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StrikeX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STRX? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StrikeX price prediction page.

StrikeX Price History

Tracing STRX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STRX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StrikeX price history page.

How to buy StrikeX (STRX)

Looking for how to buy StrikeX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StrikeX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

StrikeX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StrikeX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StrikeX What is StrikeX (STRX)? StrikeX (STRX) is a blockchain-powered ecosystem that integrates centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. It aims to drive the next generation of financial markets through the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), offering tools for trading a wide range of assets, including stocks, commodities, real estate, and cryptocurrencies. Who founded StrikeX? StrikeX was founded in 2021 by Joe Jowett and Kishan Vadgama. The project has since expanded its vision and capabilities, including partnerships and technological advancements. What functionalities does the StrikeX Wallet offer? The StrikeX Wallet is a secure DeFi wallet that facilitates quick and efficient crypto transactions. Users can buy and sell crypto, make fiat-to-crypto deposits, withdraw crypto-to-fiat, perform cross-chain swaps, and track the cryptocurrency market. The wallet also supports Ledger, NFTs, and DApps, and users receive airdrop rewards for using it. What is the StrikeX DEX? The StrikeX DEX, known as TradeX, is a browser-based order book decentralized exchange that enables DeFi transactions such as swaps and trades. It offers advanced charting, comprehensive indicators, detailed time frames, and real-time market monitoring, making DeFi trading easy and efficient. What is the PoA Layer 1 Blockchain Network? StrikeX's PoA Layer 1 blockchain network is a private, EVM-compatible blockchain that adopts a proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. This network is designed to unify StrikeX's web3 products, providing a secure, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure for web3 service providers. How does the stock token bridge work? The stock token bridge uses blockchain technology to facilitate the burning and minting of collateralized stock tokens, creating a seamless link between traditional finance (TradFi) and StrikeX’s PoA blockchain. This bridge will enable the tokenization of traditional financial assets for trading on StrikeX's platform. What is the STRX token and its uses? STRX is the native utility token of the StrikeX ecosystem, following the BEP-20 standard. It is used for paying transaction and gas fees on StrikeX’s native PoA chain, X-Chain, once it goes live. STRX also serves as the native exchange token on TradeStrike and is utilized for transactions across the StrikeX stock token bridge. The token has a maximum supply of one billion, with 11.6% burned and 87.1% in circulating supply. Additionally, STRX includes a 3% selling tax on its DeFi tools to support buy-back and burn initiatives, liquidity pool additions, and marketing.

Hot News

Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone A new milestone is set for MEXC as we completed the MX Burn for Q3 2024. Find out why MEXC is your preferred crypto exchange!

Unlock the Full Potential of MX Tokens Now Unlock the full potential of crypto trading with MX Tokens on MEXC. Enjoy 50% off trading fees, daily airdrops, up to 70% referral commissions, and seamless small token conversion. Maximize your trading experience today!

MEXC Guides

Liquidity Analysis: Which CEX is the Liquidity Leader? MEXC dominates liquidity in spot and futures markets with unmatched market depth, surpassing other exchanges. Find out why MEXC is the liquidity leader!