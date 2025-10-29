The live Simon the Gator price today is 0.0001151 USD. Track real-time SIMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SIMON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Simon the Gator price today is 0.0001151 USD. Track real-time SIMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SIMON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Simon the Gator Logo

Simon the Gator Price(SIMON)

1 SIMON to USD Live Price:

$0.0001146
$0.0001146
+1.32%1D
USD
Simon the Gator (SIMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:26:02 (UTC+8)

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000856
$ 0.0000856$ 0.0000856
24H Low
$ 0.0001209
$ 0.0001209$ 0.0001209
24H High

$ 0.0000856
$ 0.0000856$ 0.0000856

$ 0.0001209
$ 0.0001209$ 0.0001209

$ 0.00509385059964004
$ 0.00509385059964004$ 0.00509385059964004

$ 0.000098669640871021
$ 0.000098669640871021$ 0.000098669640871021

+0.61%

+1.32%

-12.48%

-12.48%

Simon the Gator (SIMON) real-time price is $ 0.0001151. Over the past 24 hours, SIMON traded between a low of $ 0.0000856 and a high of $ 0.0001209, showing active market volatility. SIMON's all-time high price is $ 0.00509385059964004, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000098669640871021.

In terms of short-term performance, SIMON has changed by +0.61% over the past hour, +1.32% over 24 hours, and -12.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Market Information

No.3197

$ 74.44K
$ 74.44K$ 74.44K

$ 5.70K
$ 5.70K$ 5.70K

$ 79.42K
$ 79.42K$ 79.42K

646.75M
646.75M 646.75M

690,000,000
690,000,000 690,000,000

690,000,000
690,000,000 690,000,000

93.73%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Simon the Gator is $ 74.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.70K. The circulating supply of SIMON is 646.75M, with a total supply of 690000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.42K.

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Simon the Gator for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000001493+1.32%
30 Days$ -0.0001899-62.27%
60 Days$ -0.0014269-92.54%
90 Days$ -0.0008849-88.49%
Simon the Gator Price Change Today

Today, SIMON recorded a change of $ +0.000001493 (+1.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Simon the Gator 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001899 (-62.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Simon the Gator 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SIMON saw a change of $ -0.0014269 (-92.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Simon the Gator 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0008849 (-88.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Simon the Gator (SIMON)?

Check out the Simon the Gator Price History page now.

What is Simon the Gator (SIMON)

Simon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

Simon the Gator is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Simon the Gator investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SIMON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Simon the Gator on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Simon the Gator buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Simon the Gator Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Simon the Gator (SIMON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Simon the Gator (SIMON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Simon the Gator.

Check the Simon the Gator price prediction now!

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Simon the Gator (SIMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIMON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Simon the Gator (SIMON)

Looking for how to buy Simon the Gator? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Simon the Gator on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Simon the Gator Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Simon the Gator, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Simon the Gator Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simon the Gator

How much is Simon the Gator (SIMON) worth today?
The live SIMON price in USD is 0.0001151 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SIMON to USD price?
The current price of SIMON to USD is $ 0.0001151. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Simon the Gator?
The market cap for SIMON is $ 74.44K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SIMON?
The circulating supply of SIMON is 646.75M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SIMON?
SIMON achieved an ATH price of 0.00509385059964004 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SIMON?
SIMON saw an ATL price of 0.000098669640871021 USD.
What is the trading volume of SIMON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SIMON is $ 5.70K USD.
Will SIMON go higher this year?
SIMON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SIMON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Simon the Gator (SIMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

