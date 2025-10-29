What is Simon the Gator (SIMON)

Simon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe. Simon the Gator is a bold, in-your-face memecoin built to “drain the crypto swamp” of scammers, weak hands, and market manipulators. Fueled by a Matt Furie–inspired mascot with zero tolerance for crocodile tears, the $SIMON community thrives on roasting detractors, challenging norms, and building hype through raw, unfiltered banter. With rapid price surges, a growing following, and a Telegram that promises no safe spaces, Simon the Gator positions itself as both a movement and a meme—rewarding those with the guts to ride the wave and mocking those who play it safe.

Simon the Gator is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Simon the Gator investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Simon the Gator Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Simon the Gator (SIMON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Simon the Gator (SIMON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Simon the Gator.

Check the Simon the Gator price prediction now!

Simon the Gator (SIMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Simon the Gator (SIMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SIMON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Simon the Gator (SIMON)

Looking for how to buy Simon the Gator? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Simon the Gator on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Simon the Gator How much is Simon the Gator (SIMON) worth today? The live SIMON price in USD is 0.0001151 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SIMON to USD price? $ 0.0001151 . Check out The current price of SIMON to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Simon the Gator? The market cap for SIMON is $ 74.44K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SIMON? The circulating supply of SIMON is 646.75M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SIMON? SIMON achieved an ATH price of 0.00509385059964004 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SIMON? SIMON saw an ATL price of 0.000098669640871021 USD . What is the trading volume of SIMON? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SIMON is $ 5.70K USD . Will SIMON go higher this year? SIMON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SIMON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

