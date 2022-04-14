Radicle (RAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Radicle (RAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Radicle (RAD) Information Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or "forges" — while retaining Git's peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Official Website: https://radworks.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.radworks.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x31c8eacbffdd875c74b94b077895bd78cf1e64a3

Radicle (RAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Radicle (RAD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.45M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 51.58M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.86M All-Time High: $ 27.7 All-Time Low: $ 0.5661187598774695 Current Price: $ 0.6486

Radicle (RAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Radicle (RAD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Radicle (RAD) Price History Analyzing the price history of RAD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

RAD Price Prediction Want to know where RAD might be heading? Our RAD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

