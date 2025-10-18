The live ONTACT Protocol price today is 0.00115 USD. Track real-time ONTP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ONTP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ONTACT Protocol price today is 0.00115 USD. Track real-time ONTP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ONTP price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ONTP

ONTP Price Info

ONTP Whitepaper

ONTP Official Website

ONTP Tokenomics

ONTP Price Forecast

ONTP History

ONTP Buying Guide

ONTP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ONTP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ONTACT Protocol Logo

ONTACT Protocol Price(ONTP)

1 ONTP to USD Live Price:

$0.00115
$0.00115$0.00115
+1.76%1D
USD
ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-20 10:50:32 (UTC+8)

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00081
$ 0.00081$ 0.00081
24H Low
$ 0.00118
$ 0.00118$ 0.00118
24H High

$ 0.00081
$ 0.00081$ 0.00081

$ 0.00118
$ 0.00118$ 0.00118

--
----

--
----

+0.87%

+1.76%

+33.72%

+33.72%

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) real-time price is $ 0.00115. Over the past 24 hours, ONTP traded between a low of $ 0.00081 and a high of $ 0.00118, showing active market volatility. ONTP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ONTP has changed by +0.87% over the past hour, +1.76% over 24 hours, and +33.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Market Information

--
----

$ 42.64K
$ 42.64K$ 42.64K

$ 2.19M
$ 2.19M$ 2.19M

--
----

1,900,000,000
1,900,000,000 1,900,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of ONTACT Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.64K. The circulating supply of ONTP is --, with a total supply of 1900000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.19M.

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ONTACT Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000199+1.76%
30 Days$ -0.00075-39.48%
60 Days$ -0.00258-69.17%
90 Days$ -0.00867-88.29%
ONTACT Protocol Price Change Today

Today, ONTP recorded a change of $ +0.0000199 (+1.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ONTACT Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00075 (-39.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ONTACT Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ONTP saw a change of $ -0.00258 (-69.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ONTACT Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00867 (-88.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)?

Check out the ONTACT Protocol Price History page now.

What is ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monetization.

ONTACT Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ONTACT Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ONTP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ONTACT Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ONTACT Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ONTACT Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ONTACT Protocol.

Check the ONTACT Protocol price prediction now!

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONTP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

Looking for how to buy ONTACT Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ONTACT Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ONTP to Local Currencies

1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to VND
30.26225
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to AUD
A$0.0017595
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to GBP
0.000851
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to EUR
0.0009775
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to USD
$0.00115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MYR
RM0.004853
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TRY
0.0482425
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to JPY
¥0.1725
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ARS
ARS$1.671502
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to RUB
0.093518
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to INR
0.101154
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to IDR
Rp19.166659
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to PHP
0.066861
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to EGP
￡E.0.054602
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BRL
R$0.006233
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to CAD
C$0.00161
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BDT
0.140346
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to NGN
1.688683
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to COP
$4.4230725
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ZAR
R.0.019941
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to UAH
0.048093
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TZS
T.Sh.2.8325075
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to VES
Bs0.23115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to CLP
$1.0948
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to PKR
Rs0.326232
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to KZT
0.619942
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to THB
฿0.0376395
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TWD
NT$0.0352015
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to AED
د.إ0.0042205
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to CHF
Fr0.0009085
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to HKD
HK$0.008924
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to AMD
֏0.442474
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MAD
.د.م0.010534
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MXN
$0.021114
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SAR
ريال0.0043125
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ETB
Br0.171281
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to KES
KSh0.1488215
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to JOD
د.أ0.00081535
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to PLN
0.0041745
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to RON
лв0.0050025
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SEK
kr0.0108215
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BGN
лв0.0019205
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to HUF
Ft0.383709
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to CZK
0.023943
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to KWD
د.ك0.00035305
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ILS
0.003795
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BOB
Bs0.007958
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to AZN
0.001955
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TJS
SM0.010626
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to GEL
0.003105
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to AOA
Kz1.0521465
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BHD
.د.ب0.00043355
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BMD
$0.00115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to DKK
kr0.0073485
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to HNL
L0.0302565
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MUR
0.0517845
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to NAD
$0.0200905
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to NOK
kr0.011546
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to NZD
$0.002001
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to PAB
B/.0.00115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to PGK
K0.0049105
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to QAR
ر.ق0.0041975
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to RSD
дин.0.1154945
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to UZS
soʻm14.024388
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ALL
L0.095243
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ANG
ƒ0.0020585
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to AWG
ƒ0.00207
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BBD
$0.0023
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BAM
KM0.0019205
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BIF
Fr3.39135
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BND
$0.0014835
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BSD
$0.00115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to JMD
$0.1851845
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to KHR
4.6370875
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to KMF
Fr0.4853
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to LAK
24.9999995
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to LKR
රු0.3488985
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MDL
L0.0194235
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MGA
Ar5.133922
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MOP
P0.0092115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MVR
0.017595
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MWK
MK1.9965265
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to MZN
MT0.0734965
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to NPR
रु0.162288
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to PYG
8.1558
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to RWF
Fr1.67095
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SBD
$0.0094645
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SCR
0.015962
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SRD
$0.0453215
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SVC
$0.010074
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to SZL
L0.020079
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TMT
m0.004025
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TND
د.ت0.00336375
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to TTD
$0.0078085
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to UGX
Sh4.0204
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to XAF
Fr0.6463
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to XCD
$0.003105
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to XOF
Fr0.6463
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to XPF
Fr0.1173
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BWP
P0.015433
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to BZD
$0.0023115
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to CVE
$0.1086865
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to DJF
Fr0.2047
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to DOP
$0.0728755
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to DZD
د.ج0.1488215
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to FJD
$0.0026105
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to GNF
Fr9.99925
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to GTQ
Q0.0088205
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to GYD
$0.2410285
1 ONTACT Protocol(ONTP) to ISK
kr0.13915

ONTACT Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONTACT Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ONTACT Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONTACT Protocol

How much is ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) worth today?
The live ONTP price in USD is 0.00115 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ONTP to USD price?
The current price of ONTP to USD is $ 0.00115. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ONTACT Protocol?
The market cap for ONTP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ONTP?
The circulating supply of ONTP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ONTP?
ONTP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ONTP?
ONTP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ONTP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ONTP is $ 42.64K USD.
Will ONTP go higher this year?
ONTP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ONTP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-20 10:50:32 (UTC+8)

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-19 17:50:26Industry Updates
Crypto market sentiment moves out of "extreme fear" zone, Fear and Greed Index currently at 29
10-19 14:26:41Industry Updates
Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion
10-19 04:16:21Industry Updates
Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place
10-18 16:36:53Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone
10-18 09:33:00Industry Updates
24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July
10-17 19:52:08Industry Updates
Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks

Hot News

Karma Coin (KARMA): A Digital Currency With a Heart

October 18, 2025

MEXC x Elliptic, Waspadai Modus Penipuan Kripto yang Semakin Canggih

October 17, 2025

How to Trade Apple (AAPL) Stock Futures on MEXC: Complete Tutorial & Strategy Guide

October 17, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ONTP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ONTP
ONTP
USD
USD

1 ONTP = 0.00115 USD

Trade ONTP

ONTP/USDT
$0.00115
$0.00115$0.00115
+1.76%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee