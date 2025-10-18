What is ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monetization. ONTACT Protocol is a project developed to solve the problems of the existing IoT market with the goal of establishing a decentralized Web 3.0-based IoT ecosystem. Unlike the existing centralized IoT system, we want to promote the fair production and use of data through decentralized solutions and build a more active and efficient IoT ecosystem through data monetization.

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONTP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ONTACT Protocol (ONTP)

Looking for how to buy ONTACT Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ONTACT Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ONTACT Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ONTACT Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ONTACT Protocol How much is ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) worth today? The live ONTP price in USD is 0.00115 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ONTP to USD price? $ 0.00115 . Check out The current price of ONTP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of ONTACT Protocol? The market cap for ONTP is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ONTP? The circulating supply of ONTP is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ONTP? ONTP achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ONTP? ONTP saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of ONTP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ONTP is $ 42.64K USD . Will ONTP go higher this year? ONTP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ONTP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

ONTACT Protocol (ONTP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-19 17:50:26 Industry Updates Crypto market sentiment moves out of "extreme fear" zone, Fear and Greed Index currently at 29 10-19 14:26:41 Industry Updates Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion 10-19 04:16:21 Industry Updates Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place 10-18 16:36:53 Industry Updates Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone 10-18 09:33:00 Industry Updates 24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July 10-17 19:52:08 Industry Updates Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks

