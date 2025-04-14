MEXC Celebrates 7 Years of Innovation as Title Sponsor at Dubai’s Premier Crypto Event TOKEN2049
Space Nation Price(OIK)
The current price of Space Nation (OIK) today is 0.02253 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Space Nation Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 281.94K USD
- Space Nation price change within the day is -11.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Space Nation for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0030577
|-11.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.07517
|-76.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01747
|-43.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01747
|-43.68%
Today, OIK recorded a change of $ -0.0030577 (-11.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.Space Nation 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.07517 (-76.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.Space Nation 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, OIK saw a change of $ -0.01747 (-43.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Space Nation 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01747 (-43.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Space Nation: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-11.95%
-15.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop. At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
|1 OIK to VND
₫577.69173
|1 OIK to AUD
A$0.0358227
|1 OIK to GBP
￡0.0171228
|1 OIK to EUR
€0.0198264
|1 OIK to USD
$0.02253
|1 OIK to MYR
RM0.0995826
|1 OIK to TRY
₺0.8565906
|1 OIK to JPY
¥3.2244936
|1 OIK to RUB
₽1.9053621
|1 OIK to INR
₹1.9366788
|1 OIK to IDR
Rp375.4998498
|1 OIK to KRW
₩32.1856821
|1 OIK to PHP
₱1.2860124
|1 OIK to EGP
￡E.1.1546625
|1 OIK to BRL
R$0.1322511
|1 OIK to CAD
C$0.0310914
|1 OIK to BDT
৳2.7317625
|1 OIK to NGN
₦35.8186446
|1 OIK to UAH
₴0.9307143
|1 OIK to VES
Bs1.59963
|1 OIK to PKR
Rs6.3036687
|1 OIK to KZT
₸11.6191716
|1 OIK to THB
฿0.7538538
|1 OIK to TWD
NT$0.7317744
|1 OIK to AED
د.إ0.0826851
|1 OIK to CHF
Fr0.0182493
|1 OIK to HKD
HK$0.1746075
|1 OIK to MAD
.د.م0.2090784
|1 OIK to MXN
$0.4564578
For a more in-depth understanding of Space Nation, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
