Namada is the Composable Privacy Layer of the Multichain. It is a proof-of-stake layer-1 blockchain that protects users’ personal data by providing a shielded asset hub and enabling shielded cross-chain transactions. Namada is capable of supporting any asset and can be used to retrofit data protection to existing chains, dapps, tokens, and NFTs. Primarily built in Rust, Namada uses CometBFT consensus and the IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol for multichain interoperability, but can be upgraded to support additional ecosystems beyond IBC. By leveraging advanced cryptographic standards like zk-SNARKs and its potential for interoperability, Namada positions itself as a useful cryptographic primitive for users to protect their on-chain data while interoperating with a wide variety of other blockchains and protocols.

NAM (NAM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NAM (NAM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NAM token's extensive tokenomics now!

NAM to Local Currencies

1 NAM to VND ₫ 629.71795 1 NAM to AUD A$ 0.0366129 1 NAM to GBP ￡ 0.0174689 1 NAM to EUR € 0.0203405 1 NAM to USD $ 0.02393 1 NAM to MYR RM 0.1014632 1 NAM to TRY ₺ 0.947628 1 NAM to JPY ¥ 3.4619531 1 NAM to RUB ₽ 1.8753941 1 NAM to INR ₹ 2.055587 1 NAM to IDR Rp 392.2950192 1 NAM to KRW ₩ 32.4694205 1 NAM to PHP ₱ 1.3599419 1 NAM to EGP ￡E. 1.1976965 1 NAM to BRL R$ 0.1313757 1 NAM to CAD C$ 0.0327841 1 NAM to BDT ৳ 2.9244853 1 NAM to NGN ₦ 37.0431614 1 NAM to UAH ₴ 0.9983596 1 NAM to VES Bs 2.46479 1 NAM to PKR Rs 6.8135889 1 NAM to KZT ₸ 12.3732458 1 NAM to THB ฿ 0.7808359 1 NAM to TWD NT$ 0.7044992 1 NAM to AED د.إ 0.0878231 1 NAM to CHF Fr 0.019144 1 NAM to HKD HK$ 0.1876112 1 NAM to MAD .د.م 0.2175237 1 NAM to MXN $ 0.45467 1 NAM to PLN zł 0.0873445

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NAM What is the price of NAM (NAM) today? The live price of NAM (NAM) is 0.02393 USD . What is the market cap of NAM (NAM)? The current market cap of NAM is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NAM by its real-time market price of 0.02393 USD . What is the circulating supply of NAM (NAM)? The current circulating supply of NAM (NAM) is -- USD . What was the highest price of NAM (NAM)? As of 2025-06-25 , the highest price of NAM (NAM) is 0.1732 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NAM (NAM)? The 24-hour trading volume of NAM (NAM) is $ 113.28K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

