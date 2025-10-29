What is MON Protocol (MONPRO)

Mon Protocol aims to be a developer and leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and games. It enables blockchain-native gaming projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans, maximising adoption. Mon Protocol aims to be a developer and leading publisher of blockchain-native IPs and games. It enables blockchain-native gaming projects to reach larger bases of gamers and fans, maximising adoption.

MON Protocol (MONPRO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MON Protocol (MONPRO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MONPRO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MON Protocol What is MON Protocol (MON)? MON Protocol (MON) is a web3 platform that facilitates the publishing of blockchain-native gaming projects and intellectual properties (IPs). It aims to provide decentralized governance and fractional ownership of digital gaming assets, empowering gamers and developers within the blockchain ecosystem. Who are the key partners of MON Protocol? MON Protocol has partnered with several major blockchains, including Solana, Immutable X, and Aptos. Additionally, its cornerstone partner is Pixelmon, a leading decentralized gaming IP provider. What is the MON token used for? The MON token is an ERC-20 utility token used for various purposes on the MON Protocol platform, including in-game activities, governance, licensing IPs, rewarding community activities, creator grants, and publishing new blockchain-native IPs. How does MON Protocol support decentralized governance? MON Protocol supports decentralized governance through its MON DAO, which allows token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to on-chain IPs and the overall direction of the platform. What are Pixelmon’s contributions to MON Protocol? Pixelmon contributes to MON Protocol by providing decentralized IPs and gaming assets. It offers play-to-own incentives and has created a system where players can benefit from fractional ownership and royalty rights through its Genesis NFTs. How can I obtain MON tokens? MON tokens can be obtained through various methods, including purchasing them on exchanges like Bybit (MON/USDT), participating in airdrops, staking, and completing questing missions on the MON Protocol platform. What are the benefits of staking MON tokens? By staking MON tokens, users can earn Protocol points, which can be spent on Launch Pools. The more tokens staked, the more points earned, allowing users to access additional rewards and benefits on the platform. How does MON Protocol enhance the GameFi experience? MON Protocol enhances the GameFi experience by offering true digital ownership of gaming assets, decentralized governance, and the ability for gamers to earn real-world value through play-to-earn and play-to-own incentives, thereby revolutionizing web3 gaming. How much is MON Protocol (MONPRO) worth today? The live MONPRO price in USD is 0.01685 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MONPRO to USD price? $ 0.01685 . Check out The current price of MONPRO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MON Protocol? The market cap for MONPRO is $ 10.00M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MONPRO? The circulating supply of MONPRO is 593.31M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MONPRO? MONPRO achieved an ATH price of 0.9595624143978051 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MONPRO? MONPRO saw an ATL price of 0.014962049622685736 USD . What is the trading volume of MONPRO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MONPRO is $ 55.74K USD . Will MONPRO go higher this year? MONPRO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MONPRO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

MON Protocol (MONPRO) Important Industry Updates

