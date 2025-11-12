MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics
MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world’s largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide.
Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG.
MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MultiBank Group (MBG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MBG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MBG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MultiBank Group (MBG) Price History
Analyzing the price history of MBG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
