What is Masa (MASA)

Masa is the decentralized AI data and LLM network. Users can own, share, and earn from their data and compute to power AI applications.

Masa Price Prediction

Masa Price History

How to buy Masa (MASA)

Masa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Masa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Masa What is Masa (MASA)? Masa is an interoperable decentralized platform that empowers individuals to control and monetize their personal and usage data while contributing to the AI revolution by decentralizing the storage of AI models. How does Masa differ from traditional platforms in terms of user data control and monetization? Masa allows users to completely control their personal data, choosing what to share while protecting confidentiality. Users can monetize access to their data, contrasting with traditional platforms where data collection often occurs without user consent or compensation. What technology does Masa employ to ensure user privacy while sharing personal data? Masa utilizes Zero-Knowledge Soulbound Tokens (zkSBTs) to securely and confidentially share encrypted personal data on the blockchain. This technology enables users to share detailed data while safeguarding their identities and online activities. How does Masa collect and utilize user data for AI training and development? Masa collects user-consented data through its app and browser extension, ensuring ethical and detailed data collection. This data, along with web scraped data via Oracles, is used to train AI models, including large language models (LLMs), in a decentralized manner. What role do Oracles play in the Masa network? Oracles in the Masa network act as decentralized web scrapers, gathering data from the internet for AI training and development. They play a crucial role in providing structured data and facilitating the execution of LLM algorithms in a decentralized fashion. How can users earn crypto rewards through the Masa platform? Users can earn crypto rewards by staking their data in various ways, including completing quests, surfing the web with the Masa Chrome extension, acting as data nodes, or contributing to aggregated data repositories. These methods offer users opportunities to monetize their data based on their preferences. What is the purpose of MASA token? MASA token serves as a utility and governance token within the Masa ecosystem, rewarding users for providing data and participating in governance decisions. It is used to pay for access to data, reward Oracle nodes, and participate in platform governance through voting. How does Masa ensure the security and efficiency of decentralized AI infrastructure? Masa leverages decentralized resources for running AI algorithms, addressing challenges such as technical capacity and security issues faced by traditional centralized hosting solutions. This approach enhances scalability, reliability, and security for AI applications. What blockchain does Masa operate on? Masa operates as a subnet on the Avalanche blockchain and utilizes LayerZero's interoperable technology to achieve cross-chain functionality. This allows Masa to bridge assets to other blockchains, initially Ethereum and BNB Smart Chain, with plans to add more chains in the future.

