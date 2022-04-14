Lido DAO (LDO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lido DAO (LDO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lido DAO (LDO) Information Lido DAO is a community that builds liquid staking service for Ethereum. Lido allows users to earn staking rewards without locking assets or maintaining staking infrastructure. Staking with Lido is primed to start along with Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0. Official Website: https://lido.fi/ Whitepaper: https://lido.fi/static/Lido:Ethereum-Liquid-Staking.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HZRCwxP2Vq9PCpPXooayhJ2bxTpo5xfpQrwB1svh332p Buy LDO Now!

Lido DAO (LDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lido DAO (LDO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 946.42M $ 946.42M $ 946.42M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 896.91M $ 896.91M $ 896.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 8.115 $ 8.115 $ 8.115 All-Time Low: $ 0.4060299707730653 $ 0.4060299707730653 $ 0.4060299707730653 Current Price: $ 1.0552 $ 1.0552 $ 1.0552 Learn more about Lido DAO (LDO) price

Lido DAO (LDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lido DAO (LDO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LDO's tokenomics, explore LDO token's live price!

