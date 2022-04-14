Kommunitas (KOM) Tokenomics
Kommunitas is a true decentralized and tierless launchpad with Revenue Sharing Model. There are 4 points that will make us lead the launchpad industry: 1. Tierless. Arent you tired of having NOT enough token to participate in launchpad allocation? In Kommunitas, any amount of KOM token will be calculated for allocation. 2. Transparent. Sick of launchpad with lottery system and not transparent? We praise our transparent way of calculating guaranteed allocation. 3. Revenue-Sharing Model. We share our revenue in stable (USDT) to 2 types of partners : - Kommunitas Private Partners: For users who staked at least 500,000 $KOM tokens. These partners receive 30% of non-refundable fees from First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) and Community round IKOs , distributed every Quarter, thats why its called Quarterly Revenue Sharing. - Kommunitas Millionaire Partners: For those who staked more than 10,000,000 $KOM tokens. These partners enjoy a share of 5% from our Monthly launchpad revenues. 4. Deflationary Token. From 40Billion to 2Billion total supply, a 95% reduction, showed our commitment to the KOMmunity. We also introduced the very first Social Engagement Burning where we burn our token based on social metrics and provide full reports every months. Not only that, a 50% Prematurity Withdrawal penalty (in KOM) will be burned Automatically when a user unstake his KOM token before each maturity date, this way ensuring a healthy circulating supply in the market.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kommunitas (KOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Analyzing the price history of KOM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
