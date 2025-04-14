JLaunchpad Logo

JLaunchpad (JLP) Live Price Chart

-1.36%(1D)

JLP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of JLaunchpad (JLP) today is 0.00362 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JLP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JLaunchpad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.47K USD
- JLaunchpad price change within the day is -1.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the JLP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JLP price information.

JLP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of JLaunchpad for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000498-1.35%
30 Days$ -0.01138-75.87%
60 Days$ -0.01138-75.87%
90 Days$ -0.01138-75.87%
JLaunchpad Price Change Today

Today, JLP recorded a change of $ -0.0000498 (-1.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

JLaunchpad 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01138 (-75.87%), showing the token's short-term performance.

JLaunchpad 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JLP saw a change of $ -0.01138 (-75.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

JLaunchpad 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01138 (-75.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

JLP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of JLaunchpad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

JLP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is JLaunchpad (JLP)

A fairlaunch platform that helps blockchain projects launch and expand within the Web3 ecosystem. It is backed by Ting Foundation, UFIN Labs, BingX, and Coinstore Labs — strategic partners who have collectively onboarded over 40 million users and supported more than 400 projects across various blockchain networks. The JLaunchpad Alpha Accelerator Program is focused on identifying and supporting promising Web3 projects in mini-apps, SocialFi, AI and GameFi.

JLaunchpad Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as JLaunchpad, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JLP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our JLaunchpad price prediction page.

JLaunchpad Price History

Tracing JLP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JLP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our JLaunchpad price history page.

How to buy JLaunchpad (JLP)

Looking for how to buy JLaunchpad? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JLaunchpad on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JLP to Local Currencies

1 JLP to VND
92.82042
1 JLP to AUD
A$0.0057196
1 JLP to GBP
0.0027512
1 JLP to EUR
0.0031494
1 JLP to USD
$0.00362
1 JLP to MYR
RM0.0159642
1 JLP to TRY
0.1376324
1 JLP to JPY
¥0.5178048
1 JLP to RUB
0.3063968
1 JLP to INR
0.3111752
1 JLP to IDR
Rp60.3333092
1 JLP to KRW
5.1640386
1 JLP to PHP
0.2065572
1 JLP to EGP
￡E.0.1853802
1 JLP to BRL
R$0.0212856
1 JLP to CAD
C$0.0049956
1 JLP to BDT
0.438925
1 JLP to NGN
5.764307
1 JLP to UAH
0.1495422
1 JLP to VES
Bs0.25702
1 JLP to PKR
Rs1.0128398
1 JLP to KZT
1.8669064
1 JLP to THB
฿0.1210166
1 JLP to TWD
NT$0.117469
1 JLP to AED
د.إ0.0132854
1 JLP to CHF
Fr0.0029322
1 JLP to HKD
HK$0.028055
1 JLP to MAD
.د.م0.0335936
1 JLP to MXN
$0.0733412

JLaunchpad Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JLaunchpad, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official JLaunchpad Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JLaunchpad

