The live IRIS Chain price today is 0.02228 USD.IRC market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time IRC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live IRIS Chain price today is 0.02228 USD.IRC market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time IRC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!
The live IRIS Chain (IRC) price today is $ 0.02228, with a 4.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02228 per IRC.
IRIS Chain currently ranks #3851 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 IRC. During the last 24 hours, IRC traded between $ 0.02098 (low) and $ 0.0246 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.213517579217701, while the all-time low was $ 0.00832572179997189.
In short-term performance, IRC moved -0.36% in the last hour and +16.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 384.13K.
IRIS Chain (IRC) Market Information
No.3851
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
$ 384.13K
$ 384.13K$ 384.13K
$ 44.56M
$ 44.56M$ 44.56M
0.00
0.00 0.00
2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000
0.00%
MATIC
The current Market Cap of IRIS Chain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 384.13K. The circulating supply of IRC is 0.00, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.56M.
IRIS Chain Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02098
$ 0.02098$ 0.02098
24H Low
$ 0.0246
$ 0.0246$ 0.0246
24H High
$ 0.02098
$ 0.02098$ 0.02098
$ 0.0246
$ 0.0246$ 0.0246
$ 2.213517579217701
$ 2.213517579217701$ 2.213517579217701
$ 0.00832572179997189
$ 0.00832572179997189$ 0.00832572179997189
-0.36%
-4.29%
+16.34%
+16.34%
IRIS Chain (IRC) Price History USD
Track the price changes of IRIS Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ -0.0009978
-4.29%
30 Days
$ -0.07772
-77.72%
60 Days
$ -0.07772
-77.72%
90 Days
$ -0.07772
-77.72%
IRIS Chain Price Change Today
Today, IRC recorded a change of $ -0.0009978 (-4.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.
IRIS Chain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.07772 (-77.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.
IRIS Chain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, IRC saw a change of $ -0.07772 (-77.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
IRIS Chain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.07772 (-77.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of IRIS Chain (IRC)?
AI-driven insights that analyze IRIS Chain latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
What factors influence IRIS Chain's prices?
IRIS Chain (IRC) price is influenced by several key factors:
1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends 2. Network adoption and ecosystem development 3. Interoperability features and cross-chain integrations 4. Partnership announcements and strategic alliances 5. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges 6. Regulatory developments affecting blockchain projects 7. Technical upgrades and protocol improvements 8. Competition from other interoperability-focused blockchains 9. Staking rewards and tokenomics 10. General market volatility and investor risk appetite
Why do people want to know IRIS Chain's price today?
People want to know IRIS Chain (IRC) price today for several key reasons:
1. Trading decisions - Active traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal times 2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' value and performance 3. Market analysis - Price data helps identify trends and patterns 4. Investment timing - Determining entry/exit points for positions 5. Risk management - Assessing potential losses or gains 6. DeFi activities - Current prices affect yield farming and staking decisions
Real-time price information is essential for making informed crypto investment choices.
Price Prediction for IRIS Chain
IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IRC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of IRIS Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC Tools For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions. Want to know what price IRIS Chain will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for IRC price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking IRIS Chain Price Prediction.
How to buy & Invest IRIS Chain
Ready to get started with IRIS Chain? Buying IRC is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy IRIS Chain. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your IRIS Chain (IRC) Buying journey.
Step 1
Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC
First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4
Choose Your Tokens
With over 0.00 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5
Complete Your Purchase
Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and IRIS Chain will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with IRIS Chain
Owning IRIS Chain allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximize your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Spot Trading
Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.
Futures Trading
Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.
MEXC Launchpool
Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.
MEXC Pre-Market
Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.
Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC
Buying IRIS Chain (IRC) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
IRIS Chain is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that integrates biometric iris recognition with decentralized data management to revolutionize personal healthcare. Users can scan their iris via smartphone or kiosk to receive instant AI-based health diagnostics while earning IRC tokens as rewards. These tokens can be used for health subscriptions, staking, or decentralized ID verification within the ecosystem. IRIS Chain’s mission is to empower individuals to monitor their health in real time while ensuring data privacy through blockchain technology.
IRIS Chain is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that integrates biometric iris recognition with decentralized data management to revolutionize personal healthcare. Users can scan their iris via smartphone or kiosk to receive instant AI-based health diagnostics while earning IRC tokens as rewards. These tokens can be used for health subscriptions, staking, or decentralized ID verification within the ecosystem. IRIS Chain’s mission is to empower individuals to monitor their health in real time while ensuring data privacy through blockchain technology.
IRIS Chain Resource
For a more in-depth understanding of IRIS Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
If IRIS Chain were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential IRIS Chain prices and expected ROI.
How much is IRIS Chain today?
The IRIS Chain price today is $ 0.02228. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is IRIS Chain still a good investment?
IRIS Chain remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in IRC are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of IRIS Chain?
IRIS Chain worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of IRIS Chain?
The live IRC price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent IRIS Chain price in your preferred currency, visit IRC Price for more information.
What affects the IRIS Chain price?
The price of IRC is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
Which token has the highest trading volume on MEXC?
Below are the current top-traded tokens on MEXC by 24-hour trading volume. Prices and performance update continuously based on live market data.
Hottest Token
Price
Change
BTC
89,102.74
-1.49%
ETH
3,019.66
-2.77%
SOL
132.31
-2.01%
UCN
1,640.04
0.00%
USDC
0.9997
0.00%
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for IRC on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the IRC/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if IRIS Chain’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
For detailed examples and tutorials, visit the MEXC Spot Trading Guide
Will IRIS Chain price go higher this year?
IRIS Chain price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IRIS Chain (IRC) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-12-06 06:07:27 (UTC+8)
IRIS Chain (IRC) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
12-05 20:29:54
Currency Policy
Bank of Japan's December Rate Hike Reaches High Consensus, Highest Interest Rate in 30 Years About to Land
12-05 15:24:33
Industry Updates
Solana Co-founder: Total Crypto Market Cap Will Continue to Rise, Eventually Becoming a Battle for Blockchain Market Share
12-04 09:24:58
Industry Updates
Crypto Market Rally Returns, ETF Capital Inflows Reach $1.1 Billion, Hitting a 7-Week High
12-03 18:46:22
Currency Policy
UK New Legislation: Cryptocurrencies Incorporated into "Personal Property" Protection System
12-03 10:11:55
Industry Updates
Crypto Market Shows Rebound with Widespread Gains, SUI and PENGU Up Over 20%
12-03 06:23:37
Industry Updates
$376 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly short positions
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.