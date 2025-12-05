ExchangeDEX+
The live IRIS Chain price today is 0.02228 USD.IRC market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time IRC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

$0.02226
IRIS Chain (IRC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-12-06 06:07:27 (UTC+8)

IRIS Chain Price Today

The live IRIS Chain (IRC) price today is $ 0.02228, with a 4.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02228 per IRC.

IRIS Chain currently ranks #3851 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 IRC. During the last 24 hours, IRC traded between $ 0.02098 (low) and $ 0.0246 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.213517579217701, while the all-time low was $ 0.00832572179997189.

In short-term performance, IRC moved -0.36% in the last hour and +16.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 384.13K.

IRIS Chain (IRC) Market Information

No.3851

$ 0.00
$ 0.00

$ 384.13K
$ 384.13K

$ 44.56M
$ 44.56M

0.00
0.00

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000

0.00%

MATIC

The current Market Cap of IRIS Chain is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 384.13K. The circulating supply of IRC is 0.00, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.56M.

IRIS Chain Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02098
$ 0.02098
24H Low
$ 0.0246
$ 0.0246
24H High

$ 0.02098
$ 0.02098

$ 0.0246
$ 0.0246

$ 2.213517579217701
$ 2.213517579217701

$ 0.00832572179997189
$ 0.00832572179997189

-0.36%

-4.29%

+16.34%

+16.34%

IRIS Chain (IRC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of IRIS Chain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0009978-4.29%
30 Days$ -0.07772-77.72%
60 Days$ -0.07772-77.72%
90 Days$ -0.07772-77.72%
IRIS Chain Price Change Today

Today, IRC recorded a change of $ -0.0009978 (-4.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

IRIS Chain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.07772 (-77.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

IRIS Chain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IRC saw a change of $ -0.07772 (-77.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

IRIS Chain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.07772 (-77.72%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of IRIS Chain (IRC)?

Check out the IRIS Chain Price History page now.

AI Analysis for IRIS Chain

AI-driven insights that analyze IRIS Chain latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence IRIS Chain's prices?

IRIS Chain (IRC) price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Network adoption and ecosystem development
3. Interoperability features and cross-chain integrations
4. Partnership announcements and strategic alliances
5. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
6. Regulatory developments affecting blockchain projects
7. Technical upgrades and protocol improvements
8. Competition from other interoperability-focused blockchains
9. Staking rewards and tokenomics
10. General market volatility and investor risk appetite

Why do people want to know IRIS Chain's price today?

People want to know IRIS Chain (IRC) price today for several key reasons:

1. Trading decisions - Active traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal times
2. Portfolio tracking - Investors monitor their holdings' value and performance
3. Market analysis - Price data helps identify trends and patterns
4. Investment timing - Determining entry/exit points for positions
5. Risk management - Assessing potential losses or gains
6. DeFi activities - Current prices affect yield farming and staking decisions

Real-time price information is essential for making informed crypto investment choices.

Price Prediction for IRIS Chain

IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IRC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
IRIS Chain (IRC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of IRIS Chain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price IRIS Chain will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for IRC price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking IRIS Chain Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest IRIS Chain

How to Buy IRIS Chain (IRC) Guide

What is IRIS Chain (IRC)

IRIS Chain is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem that integrates biometric iris recognition with decentralized data management to revolutionize personal healthcare. Users can scan their iris via smartphone or kiosk to receive instant AI-based health diagnostics while earning IRC tokens as rewards. These tokens can be used for health subscriptions, staking, or decentralized ID verification within the ecosystem. IRIS Chain’s mission is to empower individuals to monitor their health in real time while ensuring data privacy through blockchain technology.

IRIS Chain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of IRIS Chain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official IRIS Chain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IRIS Chain

How much will 1 IRIS Chain be worth in 2030?
If IRIS Chain were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential IRIS Chain prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2025-12-06 06:07:27 (UTC+8)

IRIS Chain (IRC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-05 20:29:54Currency Policy
Bank of Japan's December Rate Hike Reaches High Consensus, Highest Interest Rate in 30 Years About to Land
12-05 15:24:33Industry Updates
Solana Co-founder: Total Crypto Market Cap Will Continue to Rise, Eventually Becoming a Battle for Blockchain Market Share
12-04 09:24:58Industry Updates
Crypto Market Rally Returns, ETF Capital Inflows Reach $1.1 Billion, Hitting a 7-Week High
12-03 18:46:22Currency Policy
UK New Legislation: Cryptocurrencies Incorporated into "Personal Property" Protection System
12-03 10:11:55Industry Updates
Crypto Market Shows Rebound with Widespread Gains, SUI and PENGU Up Over 20%
12-03 06:23:37Industry Updates
$376 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly short positions

$0.02226
$0.000000

$0.0049004

$0.2353

$0.2423

$0.10511

$0.0049004

$0.00008888

$0.000000160

$2.3221

$0.00004383

