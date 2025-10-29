The live HUMP AI price today is 0.000034 USD. Track real-time HUMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HUMP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live HUMP AI price today is 0.000034 USD. Track real-time HUMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HUMP price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 HUMP to USD Live Price:

$0.000034
$0.000034$0.000034
-10.52%1D
USD
HUMP AI (HUMP) Live Price Chart
HUMP AI (HUMP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000027
$ 0.000027$ 0.000027
24H Low
$ 0.000052
$ 0.000052$ 0.000052
24H High

$ 0.000027
$ 0.000027$ 0.000027

$ 0.000052
$ 0.000052$ 0.000052

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-10.52%

+3.03%

+3.03%

HUMP AI (HUMP) real-time price is $ 0.000034. Over the past 24 hours, HUMP traded between a low of $ 0.000027 and a high of $ 0.000052, showing active market volatility. HUMP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, HUMP has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -10.52% over 24 hours, and +3.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HUMP AI (HUMP) Market Information

--
----

$ 17.50K
$ 17.50K$ 17.50K

$ 170.00K
$ 170.00K$ 170.00K

--
----

5,000,000,000
5,000,000,000 5,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of HUMP AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.50K. The circulating supply of HUMP is --, with a total supply of 5000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 170.00K.

HUMP AI (HUMP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of HUMP AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000004-10.52%
30 Days$ -0.00002-37.04%
60 Days$ -0.024966-99.87%
90 Days$ -0.024966-99.87%
HUMP AI Price Change Today

Today, HUMP recorded a change of $ -0.000004 (-10.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HUMP AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00002 (-37.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HUMP AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, HUMP saw a change of $ -0.024966 (-99.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HUMP AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.024966 (-99.87%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HUMP AI (HUMP)?

Check out the HUMP AI Price History page now.

What is HUMP AI (HUMP)

HUMP AI is an AI-enhanced GameFi ecosystem built around an iconic character — Humpty Dumpty. Designed for the next wave of Telegram-native users, the platform uses intelligent AI agents to validate gameplay, adapt difficulty, and reward user participation. With no need for downloads or wallets to start, users engage through an interactive Telegram Mini-App, completing missions, earning tokens, and climbing real-time leaderboards.

HUMP AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

HUMP AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will HUMP AI (HUMP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your HUMP AI (HUMP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for HUMP AI.

Check the HUMP AI price prediction now!

HUMP AI (HUMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HUMP AI (HUMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HUMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy HUMP AI (HUMP)

Looking for how to buy HUMP AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase HUMP AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

HUMP AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HUMP AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official HUMP AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HUMP AI

How much is HUMP AI (HUMP) worth today?
The live HUMP price in USD is 0.000034 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HUMP to USD price?
The current price of HUMP to USD is $ 0.000034. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of HUMP AI?
The market cap for HUMP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HUMP?
The circulating supply of HUMP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HUMP?
HUMP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HUMP?
HUMP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of HUMP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HUMP is $ 17.50K USD.
Will HUMP go higher this year?
HUMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HUMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
