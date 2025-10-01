BoE’s Breeden says recent inflation “hump” shouldn’t lead to more inflation

Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden, stated on Tuesday that she believes the recent “bump” in inflation won’t lead to further, long-term inflationary pressures. However, Breeden warned that consumer-level inflation expectations have risen dramatically, and is a cause for concern.
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Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-breeden-says-recent-inflation-hump-shouldnt-lead-to-more-inflation-202509301642