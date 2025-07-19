The live GPTON price today is 0.01913 USD. Track real-time GPTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GPTON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live GPTON price today is 0.01913 USD. Track real-time GPTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore GPTON price trend easily at MEXC now.

GPTON Price(GPTON)

1 GPTON to USD Live Price:

$0.01913
$0.01913$0.01913
+0.73%1D
USD
GPTON (GPTON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:08:09 (UTC+8)

GPTON (GPTON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01861
$ 0.01861$ 0.01861
24H Low
$ 0.02002
$ 0.02002$ 0.02002
24H High

$ 0.01861
$ 0.01861$ 0.01861

$ 0.02002
$ 0.02002$ 0.02002

$ 0.04540726520022076
$ 0.04540726520022076$ 0.04540726520022076

$ 0.024354338596202823
$ 0.024354338596202823$ 0.024354338596202823

+0.36%

+0.73%

+0.41%

+0.41%

GPTON (GPTON) real-time price is $ 0.01913. Over the past 24 hours, GPTON traded between a low of $ 0.01861 and a high of $ 0.02002, showing active market volatility. GPTON's all-time high price is $ 0.04540726520022076, while its all-time low price is $ 0.024354338596202823.

In terms of short-term performance, GPTON has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, +0.73% over 24 hours, and +0.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GPTON (GPTON) Market Information

No.4053

$ 19.13M
$ 19.13M$ 19.13M

$ 53.51K
$ 53.51K$ 53.51K

$ 19.13M
$ 19.13M$ 19.13M

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,933
999,999,933 999,999,933

999,999,933
999,999,933 999,999,933

100.00%

2025-07-19 00:00:00

$ 0.00099
$ 0.00099$ 0.00099

TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of GPTON is $ 19.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.51K. The circulating supply of GPTON is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.13M.

GPTON (GPTON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of GPTON for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001386+0.73%
30 Days$ -0.0101-34.56%
60 Days$ +0.00013+0.68%
90 Days$ +0.00013+0.68%
GPTON Price Change Today

Today, GPTON recorded a change of $ +0.0001386 (+0.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GPTON 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0101 (-34.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GPTON 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GPTON saw a change of $ +0.00013 (+0.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GPTON 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00013 (+0.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of GPTON (GPTON)?

Check out the GPTON Price History page now.

What is GPTON (GPTON)

AI Messenger with P2P Gaming platform on TON, users can extend token to play games P2P + as payment system for AI in messenger.

GPTON is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check GPTON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GPTON on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GPTON buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GPTON Price Prediction (USD)

How much will GPTON (GPTON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your GPTON (GPTON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for GPTON.

Check the GPTON price prediction now!

GPTON (GPTON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GPTON (GPTON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GPTON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GPTON (GPTON)

Looking for how to buy GPTON? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GPTON on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

GPTON to Local Currencies

1 GPTON(GPTON) to VND
503.40595
1 GPTON(GPTON) to AUD
A$0.0290776
1 GPTON(GPTON) to GBP
0.0143475
1 GPTON(GPTON) to EUR
0.0164518
1 GPTON(GPTON) to USD
$0.01913
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MYR
RM0.0799634
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TRY
0.8023122
1 GPTON(GPTON) to JPY
¥2.90776
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ARS
ARS$27.4856014
1 GPTON(GPTON) to RUB
1.5304
1 GPTON(GPTON) to INR
1.691092
1 GPTON(GPTON) to IDR
Rp318.8332058
1 GPTON(GPTON) to PHP
1.1254179
1 GPTON(GPTON) to EGP
￡E.0.904849
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BRL
R$0.1025368
1 GPTON(GPTON) to CAD
C$0.0265907
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BDT
2.3418946
1 GPTON(GPTON) to NGN
27.8050724
1 GPTON(GPTON) to COP
$74.7265625
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ZAR
R.0.329036
1 GPTON(GPTON) to UAH
0.8044165
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TZS
T.Sh.47.00241
1 GPTON(GPTON) to VES
Bs4.18947
1 GPTON(GPTON) to CLP
$17.9822
1 GPTON(GPTON) to PKR
Rs5.3749561
1 GPTON(GPTON) to KZT
10.2079593
1 GPTON(GPTON) to THB
฿0.619812
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TWD
NT$0.5859519
1 GPTON(GPTON) to AED
د.إ0.0702071
1 GPTON(GPTON) to CHF
Fr0.015304
1 GPTON(GPTON) to HKD
HK$0.1486401
1 GPTON(GPTON) to AMD
֏7.3181815
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MAD
.د.م0.1761873
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MXN
$0.3533311
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SAR
ريال0.0717375
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ETB
Br2.930716
1 GPTON(GPTON) to KES
KSh2.4733177
1 GPTON(GPTON) to JOD
د.أ0.01356317
1 GPTON(GPTON) to PLN
0.0698245
1 GPTON(GPTON) to RON
лв0.0837894
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SEK
kr0.1800133
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BGN
лв0.0319471
1 GPTON(GPTON) to HUF
Ft6.40855
1 GPTON(GPTON) to CZK
0.4019213
1 GPTON(GPTON) to KWD
د.ك0.00585378
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ILS
0.0621725
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BOB
Bs0.131997
1 GPTON(GPTON) to AZN
0.032521
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TJS
SM0.175996
1 GPTON(GPTON) to GEL
0.0520336
1 GPTON(GPTON) to AOA
Kz17.5343667
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BHD
.د.ب0.00719288
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BMD
$0.01913
1 GPTON(GPTON) to DKK
kr0.1230059
1 GPTON(GPTON) to HNL
L0.5025451
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MUR
0.8706063
1 GPTON(GPTON) to NAD
$0.3273143
1 GPTON(GPTON) to NOK
kr0.1914913
1 GPTON(GPTON) to NZD
$0.0330949
1 GPTON(GPTON) to PAB
B/.0.01913
1 GPTON(GPTON) to PGK
K0.0809199
1 GPTON(GPTON) to QAR
ر.ق0.0696332
1 GPTON(GPTON) to RSD
дин.1.9334691
1 GPTON(GPTON) to UZS
soʻm230.4818747
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ALL
L1.5856857
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ANG
ƒ0.0342427
1 GPTON(GPTON) to AWG
ƒ0.0342427
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BBD
$0.03826
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BAM
KM0.0321384
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BIF
Fr56.75871
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BND
$0.0246777
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BSD
$0.01913
1 GPTON(GPTON) to JMD
$3.0699824
1 GPTON(GPTON) to KHR
76.8272278
1 GPTON(GPTON) to KMF
Fr8.09199
1 GPTON(GPTON) to LAK
415.8695569
1 GPTON(GPTON) to LKR
රු5.8233633
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MDL
L0.323297
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MGA
Ar86.5609544
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MOP
P0.15304
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MVR
0.292689
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MWK
MK33.2117843
1 GPTON(GPTON) to MZN
MT1.2225983
1 GPTON(GPTON) to NPR
रु2.6980952
1 GPTON(GPTON) to PYG
135.66996
1 GPTON(GPTON) to RWF
Fr27.75763
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SBD
$0.1574399
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SCR
0.263994
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SRD
$0.7564002
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SVC
$0.1671962
1 GPTON(GPTON) to SZL
L0.3273143
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TMT
m0.0671463
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TND
د.ت0.05616568
1 GPTON(GPTON) to TTD
$0.1295101
1 GPTON(GPTON) to UGX
Sh66.64892
1 GPTON(GPTON) to XAF
Fr10.80845
1 GPTON(GPTON) to XCD
$0.051651
1 GPTON(GPTON) to XOF
Fr10.80845
1 GPTON(GPTON) to XPF
Fr1.95126
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BWP
P0.2546203
1 GPTON(GPTON) to BZD
$0.0384513
1 GPTON(GPTON) to CVE
$1.8158196
1 GPTON(GPTON) to DJF
Fr3.38601
1 GPTON(GPTON) to DOP
$1.228146
1 GPTON(GPTON) to DZD
د.ج2.4765698
1 GPTON(GPTON) to FJD
$0.0432338
1 GPTON(GPTON) to GNF
Fr166.33535
1 GPTON(GPTON) to GTQ
Q0.1463445
1 GPTON(GPTON) to GYD
$4.001996
1 GPTON(GPTON) to ISK
kr2.37212

For a more in-depth understanding of GPTON, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official GPTON Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GPTON

How much is GPTON (GPTON) worth today?
The live GPTON price in USD is 0.01913 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current GPTON to USD price?
The current price of GPTON to USD is $ 0.01913. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of GPTON?
The market cap for GPTON is $ 19.13M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of GPTON?
The circulating supply of GPTON is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GPTON?
GPTON achieved an ATH price of 0.04540726520022076 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GPTON?
GPTON saw an ATL price of 0.024354338596202823 USD.
What is the trading volume of GPTON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GPTON is $ 53.51K USD.
Will GPTON go higher this year?
GPTON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GPTON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:08:09 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
