The live Fragmetric price today is 0.03269 USD. Track real-time FRAG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

1 FRAG to USD Live Price:

$0.03269
+3.15%1D
USD
Fragmetric (FRAG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:06:04 (UTC+8)

Fragmetric (FRAG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03132
24H Low
$ 0.03296
24H High

$ 0.03132
$ 0.03296
--
--
+0.15%

+3.15%

-1.69%

-1.69%

Fragmetric (FRAG) real-time price is $ 0.03269. Over the past 24 hours, FRAG traded between a low of $ 0.03132 and a high of $ 0.03296, showing active market volatility. FRAG's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, FRAG has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, +3.15% over 24 hours, and -1.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fragmetric (FRAG) Market Information

--
----

$ 126.89K
$ 32.69M
--
1,000,000,000
SOL

The current Market Cap of Fragmetric is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 126.89K. The circulating supply of FRAG is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.69M.

Fragmetric (FRAG) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Fragmetric for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0009983+3.15%
30 Days$ -0.00759-18.85%
60 Days$ -0.01117-25.47%
90 Days$ -0.03062-48.37%
Fragmetric Price Change Today

Today, FRAG recorded a change of $ +0.0009983 (+3.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fragmetric 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00759 (-18.85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fragmetric 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FRAG saw a change of $ -0.01117 (-25.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fragmetric 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03062 (-48.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is Fragmetric (FRAG)

Fragmetric is solving restaking's challenges by standardizing staking, optimizing AVS reward distribution, and expanding yield-bearing opportunities for multiple assets.

Fragmetric is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Fragmetric Price Prediction (USD)

Fragmetric (FRAG) Tokenomics

How to buy Fragmetric (FRAG)

FRAG to Local Currencies

1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to VND
860.23735
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to AUD
A$0.0493619
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to GBP
0.0241906
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to EUR
0.0277865
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to USD
$0.03269
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MYR
RM0.137298
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TRY
1.3615385
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to JPY
¥4.80543
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ARS
ARS$46.566905
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to RUB
2.6874449
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to INR
2.9005837
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to IDR
Rp544.8331154
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to KRW
46.0422305
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to PHP
1.892751
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to EGP
￡E.1.5602937
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BRL
R$0.1742377
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to CAD
C$0.0454391
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BDT
3.9767385
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to NGN
47.8620828
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to COP
$127.1984245
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ZAR
R.0.5629218
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to UAH
1.3481356
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TZS
T.Sh.80.31933
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to VES
Bs5.94958
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to CLP
$31.54585
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to PKR
Rs9.1953701
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to KZT
17.8925446
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to THB
฿1.0571946
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TWD
NT$0.9934491
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to AED
د.إ0.1199723
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to CHF
Fr0.0258251
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to HKD
HK$0.2543282
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to AMD
֏12.5248466
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MAD
.د.م0.2971521
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MXN
$0.6011691
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SAR
ريال0.1222606
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ETB
Br4.7429921
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to KES
KSh4.2215866
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to JOD
د.أ0.02317721
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to PLN
0.1183378
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to RON
лв0.1415477
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SEK
kr0.3063053
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BGN
лв0.0542654
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to HUF
Ft10.8099292
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to CZK
0.6753754
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to KWD
د.ك0.00997045
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ILS
0.107877
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BOB
Bs0.225561
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to AZN
0.055573
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TJS
SM0.3043439
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to GEL
0.0889168
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to AOA
Kz29.9633271
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BHD
.د.ب0.01229144
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BMD
$0.03269
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to DKK
kr0.2079084
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to HNL
L0.8548435
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MUR
1.4811839
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to NAD
$0.5632487
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to NOK
kr0.3252655
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to NZD
$0.0558999
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to PAB
B/.0.03269
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to PGK
K0.1389325
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to QAR
ر.ق0.1189916
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to RSD
дин.3.2614813
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to UZS
soʻm393.8553311
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ALL
L2.6933291
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ANG
ƒ0.0585151
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to AWG
ƒ0.058842
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BBD
$0.06538
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BAM
KM0.0542654
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BIF
Fr96.14129
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BND
$0.0418432
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BSD
$0.03269
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to JMD
$5.2487064
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to KHR
131.2850014
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to KMF
Fr13.69711
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to LAK
710.6521597
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to LKR
Rs9.8848022
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MDL
L0.5472306
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MGA
Ar145.9373132
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MOP
P0.2618469
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MVR
0.500157
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MWK
MK56.7534359
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to MZN
MT2.088891
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to NPR
Rs4.648518
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to PYG
230.20298
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to RWF
Fr47.30243
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SBD
$0.2693656
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SCR
0.4779278
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SRD
$1.245489
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SVC
$0.2857106
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to SZL
L0.5629218
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TMT
m0.114415
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TND
د.ت0.09519328
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to TTD
$0.2213113
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to UGX
Sh113.1074
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to XAF
Fr18.24102
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to XCD
$0.088263
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to XOF
Fr18.24102
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to XPF
Fr3.30169
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BWP
P0.4341232
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to BZD
$0.0657069
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to CVE
$3.0699179
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to DJF
Fr5.81882
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to DOP
$2.046394
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to DZD
د.ج4.2327012
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to FJD
$0.0735525
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to GNF
Fr284.23955
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to GTQ
Q0.2504054
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to GYD
$6.8358059
1 Fragmetric(FRAG) to ISK
kr3.9228

For a more in-depth understanding of Fragmetric, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fragmetric Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fragmetric

How much is Fragmetric (FRAG) worth today?
The live FRAG price in USD is 0.03269 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FRAG to USD price?
The current price of FRAG to USD is $ 0.03269. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fragmetric?
The market cap for FRAG is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FRAG?
The circulating supply of FRAG is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FRAG?
FRAG achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FRAG?
FRAG saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of FRAG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FRAG is $ 126.89K USD.
Will FRAG go higher this year?
FRAG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FRAG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Fragmetric (FRAG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

