The live Fellaz price today is 0.2679 USD. Track real-time FLZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

1 FLZ to USD Live Price:

$0.2679
$0.2679$0.2679
+2.69%1D
USD
Fellaz (FLZ) Live Price Chart
Fellaz (FLZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.25826
$ 0.25826$ 0.25826
24H Low
$ 0.2693
$ 0.2693$ 0.2693
24H High

$ 0.25826
$ 0.25826$ 0.25826

$ 0.2693
$ 0.2693$ 0.2693

$ 7.031902618598005
$ 7.031902618598005$ 7.031902618598005

$ 0.08700985391066055
$ 0.08700985391066055$ 0.08700985391066055

+1.87%

+2.69%

+0.43%

+0.43%

Fellaz (FLZ) real-time price is $ 0.2679. Over the past 24 hours, FLZ traded between a low of $ 0.25826 and a high of $ 0.2693, showing active market volatility. FLZ's all-time high price is $ 7.031902618598005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08700985391066055.

In terms of short-term performance, FLZ has changed by +1.87% over the past hour, +2.69% over 24 hours, and +0.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fellaz (FLZ) Market Information

No.281

$ 126.42M
$ 126.42M$ 126.42M

$ 55.47K
$ 55.47K$ 55.47K

$ 535.80M
$ 535.80M$ 535.80M

471.87M
471.87M 471.87M

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

23.59%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Fellaz is $ 126.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.47K. The circulating supply of FLZ is 471.87M, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 535.80M.

Fellaz (FLZ) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Fellaz for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0070177+2.69%
30 Days$ -0.02376-8.15%
60 Days$ +0.15341+133.99%
90 Days$ -0.3321-55.35%
Fellaz Price Change Today

Today, FLZ recorded a change of $ +0.0070177 (+2.69%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fellaz 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02376 (-8.15%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fellaz 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLZ saw a change of $ +0.15341 (+133.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fellaz 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.3321 (-55.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fellaz (FLZ)?

Check out the Fellaz Price History page now.

What is Fellaz (FLZ)

As the ultimate Web2-Web3 entertainment powerhouse Fellaz fuses traditional media, blockchain, and AI to power immersive fan experiences and unlock creator potential worldwide.

Fellaz is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fellaz investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fellaz on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fellaz buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fellaz Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fellaz (FLZ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fellaz (FLZ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fellaz.

Check the Fellaz price prediction now!

Fellaz (FLZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fellaz (FLZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fellaz (FLZ)

Looking for how to buy Fellaz? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fellaz on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLZ to Local Currencies

1 Fellaz(FLZ) to VND
7,049.7885
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to AUD
A$0.407208
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to GBP
0.200925
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to EUR
0.230394
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to USD
$0.2679
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MYR
RM1.119822
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TRY
11.235726
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to JPY
¥40.7208
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ARS
ARS$384.913362
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to RUB
21.432
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to INR
23.685039
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to IDR
Rp4,464.998214
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to PHP
15.760557
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to EGP
￡E.12.668991
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BRL
R$1.435944
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to CAD
C$0.372381
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BDT
32.796318
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to NGN
389.387292
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to COP
$1,046.484375
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ZAR
R.4.602522
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to UAH
11.265195
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TZS
T.Sh.658.2303
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to VES
Bs58.6701
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to CLP
$251.826
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to PKR
Rs75.271863
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to KZT
142.954119
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to THB
฿8.677281
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TWD
NT$8.203098
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to AED
د.إ0.983193
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to CHF
Fr0.21432
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to HKD
HK$2.081583
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to AMD
֏102.485145
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MAD
.د.م2.467359
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MXN
$4.948113
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SAR
ريال1.004625
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ETB
Br41.04228
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to KES
KSh34.636791
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to JOD
د.أ0.1899411
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to PLN
0.977835
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to RON
лв1.173402
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SEK
kr2.520939
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BGN
лв0.447393
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to HUF
Ft89.717031
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to CZK
5.6259
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to KWD
د.ك0.0819774
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ILS
0.870675
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BOB
Bs1.84851
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to AZN
0.45543
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TJS
SM2.46468
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to GEL
0.728688
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to AOA
Kz245.554461
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BHD
.د.ب0.1007304
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BMD
$0.2679
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to DKK
kr1.722597
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to HNL
L7.037733
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MUR
12.192129
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to NAD
$4.583769
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to NOK
kr2.684358
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to NZD
$0.463467
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to PAB
B/.0.2679
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to PGK
K1.133217
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to QAR
ر.ق0.975156
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to RSD
дин.27.073974
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to UZS
soʻm3,227.710101
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ALL
L22.206231
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ANG
ƒ0.479541
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to AWG
ƒ0.479541
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BBD
$0.5358
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BAM
KM0.450072
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BIF
Fr794.8593
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BND
$0.345591
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BSD
$0.2679
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to JMD
$42.992592
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to KHR
1,075.902474
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to KMF
Fr113.3217
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to LAK
5,823.912927
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to LKR
රු81.551439
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MDL
L4.52751
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MGA
Ar1,212.215352
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MOP
P2.1432
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MVR
4.09887
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MWK
MK465.103869
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to MZN
MT17.121489
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to NPR
रु37.784616
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to PYG
1,899.9468
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to RWF
Fr388.7229
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SBD
$2.204817
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SCR
3.69702
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SRD
$10.592766
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SVC
$2.341446
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to SZL
L4.583769
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TMT
m0.940329
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TND
د.ت0.7865544
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to TTD
$1.813683
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to UGX
Sh933.3636
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to XAF
Fr151.3635
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to XCD
$0.72333
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to XOF
Fr151.3635
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to XPF
Fr27.3258
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BWP
P3.565749
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to BZD
$0.538479
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to CVE
$25.429068
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to DJF
Fr47.4183
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to DOP
$17.19918
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to DZD
د.ج34.682334
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to FJD
$0.605454
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to GNF
Fr2,329.3905
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to GTQ
Q2.049435
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to GYD
$56.04468
1 Fellaz(FLZ) to ISK
kr33.2196

For a more in-depth understanding of Fellaz, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Fellaz Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fellaz

How much is Fellaz (FLZ) worth today?
The live FLZ price in USD is 0.2679 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FLZ to USD price?
The current price of FLZ to USD is $ 0.2679. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fellaz?
The market cap for FLZ is $ 126.42M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FLZ?
The circulating supply of FLZ is 471.87M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FLZ?
FLZ achieved an ATH price of 7.031902618598005 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FLZ?
FLZ saw an ATL price of 0.08700985391066055 USD.
What is the trading volume of FLZ?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FLZ is $ 55.47K USD.
Will FLZ go higher this year?
FLZ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FLZ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
