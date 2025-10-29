The live Flux AI price today is 0.0001976 USD. Track real-time FLUXAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FLUXAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Flux AI price today is 0.0001976 USD. Track real-time FLUXAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FLUXAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI Price(FLUXAI)

1 FLUXAI to USD Live Price:

$0.0001996
$0.0001996
+9.25%1D
USD
Flux AI (FLUXAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:05:53 (UTC+8)

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001503
$ 0.0001503
24H Low
$ 0.0002246
$ 0.0002246
24H High

$ 0.0001503
$ 0.0001503

$ 0.0002246
$ 0.0002246

--
--

--
--

-1.16%

+9.25%

+66.61%

+66.61%

Flux AI (FLUXAI) real-time price is $ 0.0001976. Over the past 24 hours, FLUXAI traded between a low of $ 0.0001503 and a high of $ 0.0002246, showing active market volatility. FLUXAI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, FLUXAI has changed by -1.16% over the past hour, +9.25% over 24 hours, and +66.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Market Information

--
--

$ 1.11M
$ 1.11M

$ 197.60K
$ 197.60K

--
--

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Flux AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.11M. The circulating supply of FLUXAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 197.60K.

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Flux AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000169+9.25%
30 Days$ -0.0026624-93.10%
60 Days$ -0.0008024-80.24%
90 Days$ -0.0008024-80.24%
Flux AI Price Change Today

Today, FLUXAI recorded a change of $ +0.0000169 (+9.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Flux AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0026624 (-93.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Flux AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, FLUXAI saw a change of $ -0.0008024 (-80.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Flux AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0008024 (-80.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Flux AI (FLUXAI)?

Check out the Flux AI Price History page now.

What is Flux AI (FLUXAI)

The Future of Creativity: Al Meets Imagination #FLUXAI

Flux AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Flux AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check FLUXAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Flux AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Flux AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Flux AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Flux AI (FLUXAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Flux AI (FLUXAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Flux AI.

Check the Flux AI price prediction now!

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Flux AI (FLUXAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FLUXAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Flux AI (FLUXAI)

Looking for how to buy Flux AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Flux AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

FLUXAI to Local Currencies

1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to VND
5.199844
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to AUD
A$0.000300352
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to GBP
0.0001482
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to EUR
0.000169936
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to USD
$0.0001976
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MYR
RM0.000825968
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TRY
0.008287344
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to JPY
¥0.0300352
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ARS
ARS$0.283907728
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to RUB
0.015808
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to INR
0.01746784
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to IDR
Rp3.293332016
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to PHP
0.011624808
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to EGP
￡E.0.00934648
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BRL
R$0.001059136
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to CAD
C$0.000274664
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BDT
0.024190192
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to NGN
0.287207648
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to COP
$0.771875
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ZAR
R.0.00339872
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to UAH
0.00830908
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TZS
T.Sh.0.4855032
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to VES
Bs0.0432744
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to CLP
$0.185744
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to PKR
Rs0.055519672
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to KZT
0.105441336
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to THB
฿0.00640224
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TWD
NT$0.006052488
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to AED
د.إ0.000725192
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to CHF
Fr0.00015808
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to HKD
HK$0.001535352
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to AMD
֏0.07559188
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MAD
.د.م0.001819896
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MXN
$0.003649672
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SAR
ريال0.000741
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ETB
Br0.03027232
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to KES
KSh0.025547704
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to JOD
د.أ0.0001400984
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to PLN
0.00072124
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to RON
лв0.000865488
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SEK
kr0.001859416
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BGN
лв0.000329992
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to HUF
Ft0.066196
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to CZK
0.004151576
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to KWD
د.ك0.0000604656
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ILS
0.0006422
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BOB
Bs0.00136344
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to AZN
0.00033592
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TJS
SM0.00181792
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to GEL
0.000537472
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to AOA
Kz0.181118184
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BHD
.د.ب0.0000742976
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BMD
$0.0001976
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to DKK
kr0.001270568
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to HNL
L0.005190952
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MUR
0.008992776
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to NAD
$0.003380936
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to NOK
kr0.001977976
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to NZD
$0.000341848
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to PAB
B/.0.0001976
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to PGK
K0.000835848
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to QAR
ر.ق0.000719264
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to RSD
дин.0.019971432
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to UZS
soʻm2.380722344
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ALL
L0.016379064
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ANG
ƒ0.000353704
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to AWG
ƒ0.000353704
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BBD
$0.0003952
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BAM
KM0.000331968
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BIF
Fr0.5862792
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BND
$0.000254904
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BSD
$0.0001976
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to JMD
$0.031710848
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to KHR
0.793573456
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to KMF
Fr0.0835848
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to LAK
4.295652088
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to LKR
රු0.060151416
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MDL
L0.00333944
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MGA
Ar0.894116288
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MOP
P0.0015808
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MVR
0.00302328
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MWK
MK0.343055336
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to MZN
MT0.012628616
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to NPR
रु0.027869504
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to PYG
1.4013792
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to RWF
Fr0.2867176
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SBD
$0.001626248
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SCR
0.00272688
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SRD
$0.007813104
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SVC
$0.001727024
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to SZL
L0.003380936
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TMT
m0.000693576
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TND
د.ت0.0005801536
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to TTD
$0.001337752
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to UGX
Sh0.6884384
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to XAF
Fr0.111644
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to XCD
$0.00053352
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to XOF
Fr0.111644
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to XPF
Fr0.0201552
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BWP
P0.002630056
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to BZD
$0.000397176
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to CVE
$0.018756192
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to DJF
Fr0.0349752
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to DOP
$0.01268592
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to DZD
د.ج0.025581296
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to FJD
$0.000446576
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to GNF
Fr1.718132
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to GTQ
Q0.00151164
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to GYD
$0.04133792
1 Flux AI(FLUXAI) to ISK
kr0.0245024

For a more in-depth understanding of Flux AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Flux AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Flux AI

How much is Flux AI (FLUXAI) worth today?
The live FLUXAI price in USD is 0.0001976 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FLUXAI to USD price?
The current price of FLUXAI to USD is $ 0.0001976. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Flux AI?
The market cap for FLUXAI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FLUXAI?
The circulating supply of FLUXAI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FLUXAI?
FLUXAI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FLUXAI?
FLUXAI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of FLUXAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FLUXAI is $ 1.11M USD.
Will FLUXAI go higher this year?
FLUXAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FLUXAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 05:05:53 (UTC+8)

Flux AI (FLUXAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.0001996
$111,463.67

$3,939.97

$0.02800

$195.39

$3.0293

$3,939.97

$111,463.67

$195.39

$2.5918

$0.19566

