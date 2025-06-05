What is Comput3 (COM3)

Comput3 is a Solana Based GPU infrastructure platform. It allows Apps, Agents, and teams access to any type of GPU and Opensource LLM model with just a Phantom login. Through an API key developers can use the GPU for inference, Image, Video, and Running Custom Models. The COM3 token is used to stake for GPU time, or access to inference. A GPU network and Marketplace is currently being built.

Comput3 Price Prediction

Comput3 Price History

How to buy Comput3 (COM3)

COM3 to Local Currencies

Comput3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Comput3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Comput3 (COM3) today? The live price of Comput3 (COM3) is 0.005193 USD . What is the market cap of Comput3 (COM3)? The current market cap of Comput3 is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COM3 by its real-time market price of 0.005193 USD . What is the circulating supply of Comput3 (COM3)? The current circulating supply of Comput3 (COM3) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Comput3 (COM3)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Comput3 (COM3) is 0.0155 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Comput3 (COM3)? The 24-hour trading volume of Comput3 (COM3) is $ 309.01K USD .

