What is BOOP (BOOP)

BOOP is the native utility token of the boop.fun platform. by staking BOOP, users unlock airdrop rewards and trading fees from tokens launched on the platform.

BOOP is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BOOP investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BOOP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about BOOP on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BOOP buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BOOP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BOOP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOOP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BOOP price prediction page.

BOOP Price History

Tracing BOOP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOOP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BOOP price history page.

How to buy BOOP (BOOP)

Looking for how to buy BOOP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BOOP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOOP to Local Currencies

1 BOOP to VND ₫ 1,361.80125 1 BOOP to AUD A$ 0.0791775 1 BOOP to GBP ￡ 0.0377775 1 BOOP to EUR € 0.0450225 1 BOOP to USD $ 0.05175 1 BOOP to MYR RM 0.218385 1 BOOP to TRY ₺ 2.035845 1 BOOP to JPY ¥ 7.409565 1 BOOP to RUB ₽ 4.1084325 1 BOOP to INR ₹ 4.441185 1 BOOP to IDR Rp 848.36052 1 BOOP to KRW ₩ 70.407945 1 BOOP to PHP ₱ 2.8778175 1 BOOP to EGP ￡E. 2.5704225 1 BOOP to BRL R$ 0.2913525 1 BOOP to CAD C$ 0.07038 1 BOOP to BDT ৳ 6.320745 1 BOOP to NGN ₦ 81.36756 1 BOOP to UAH ₴ 2.1440025 1 BOOP to VES Bs 5.01975 1 BOOP to PKR Rs 14.5935 1 BOOP to KZT ₸ 26.40285 1 BOOP to THB ฿ 1.68291 1 BOOP to TWD NT$ 1.54836 1 BOOP to AED د.إ 0.1899225 1 BOOP to CHF Fr 0.0419175 1 BOOP to HKD HK$ 0.40572 1 BOOP to MAD .د.م 0.4755825 1 BOOP to MXN $ 0.9936

BOOP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BOOP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOOP What is the price of BOOP (BOOP) today? The live price of BOOP (BOOP) is 0.05175 USD . What is the market cap of BOOP (BOOP)? The current market cap of BOOP is $ 15.55M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BOOP by its real-time market price of 0.05175 USD . What is the circulating supply of BOOP (BOOP)? The current circulating supply of BOOP (BOOP) is 300.46M USD . What was the highest price of BOOP (BOOP)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of BOOP (BOOP) is 0.51 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BOOP (BOOP)? The 24-hour trading volume of BOOP (BOOP) is $ 139.81K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

