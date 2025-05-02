BOOP

BOOP is the native utility token of the boop.fun platform. by staking BOOP, users unlock airdrop rewards and trading fees from tokens launched on the platform.

NameBOOP

RankNo.847

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.09%

Circulation Supply300,407,596.4211105

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,997,596.4211105

Circulation Rate0.3004%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4882618916496909,2025-05-02

Lowest Price0.061580127985482534,2025-05-22

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

