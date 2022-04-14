BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Information
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Dive deeper into how BABYDOGE tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to both incentivize holding and provide utility within a growing ecosystem that includes a swap platform and NFT marketplace. Key mechanisms include deflationary burns, rewards for holders, and an ecosystem-centric usage model.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Max Supply: 420 quadrillion BABYDOGE
- Token Creation: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no further mining or inflationary issuance.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of every transaction fee is automatically routed to a dead (burn) wallet, reducing total supply over time and promoting scarcity.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- There are no vesting or unlock schedules for the core token supply, as the entire supply was present at launch.
- Transaction Fees: Each transaction incurs a 10% fee, split as follows:
- 5% Redistribution: Automatically rewarded to all existing token holders.
- 5% Liquidity and Burns: Half of this is sold to BNB and paired with remaining tokens to provide liquidity on decentralized exchanges (e.g., PancakeSwap), while a portion is regularly burned.
Allocation Structure (at launch):
|Allocation Area
|Percent (%)
|Mechanism
|Public Circulating
|100
|All tokens went into circulation
There are no team, investor, or foundation allocations subject to locks; all tokens are in open circulation, but ongoing burns constantly reduce the liquid supply.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: 5% of every on-chain transaction is automatically redistributed to BABYDOGE holders, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Automatic Liquidity: Part of each transaction is used for adding to DEX liquidity, supporting a healthy market.
- Burns: Frequent automated token burns increase scarcity.
- Ecosystem Utility: BABYDOGE can be used across Baby Doge’s swap, NFT marketplace, and planned DeFi applications.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locks or Vesting: There is no vesting contract or token lock schedule for any party.
- All tokens were tradeable from the moment of launch, save for those that are continually burned via transaction fees.
5. Unlocking Time
- None: There are no scheduled unlocks. The entire supply was freely circulating at launch, and supply decreases via continuous burns rather than unlocks.
6. Deflationary Dynamics and Supply Table
|Token Attribute
|Value
|Initial Maximum Supply
|420,000,000,000,000,000 BABYDOGE
|Scheduled Unlocks
|None
|Locking
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Active, constant via transaction fees
|Holder Redistribution
|5% of every transaction
Summary and Analysis
- Deflationary Design: Baby Doge Coin’s principal innovation is its aggressive deflationary model, with periodic burns and redistribution ensuring active holder incentives.
- No Vesting or Locks: All tokens exist on the open market from genesis, and there are no “team unlock” risks typical to other token launches.
- Reward and Usage Alignment: Holder rewards are immediate and ongoing, directly linked to chain activity and trading volume, connecting token usage with long-term holder incentives.
- Ecosystem Focus: While initially a meme token, the project’s tokenomics are shifting toward more utility (DeFi, NFTs), relying on ongoing burns and community use rather than emissions or unlock events to keep incentives aligned.
Limitations & Risks
- Hyperdeflationary Claims: While frequent burns can support price, their actual effect may vary with overall trading activity—low transaction volumes could limit meaningful long-term value appreciation from burning alone.
- Market Impact: The absence of vesting means there are no large cliff unlocks; however, as a meme coin, price and liquidity risks remain high, and the tokenomics model is sensitive to maintaining active transaction volumes for rewards and burns.
Actionable Insight: The tokenomics of Baby Doge Coin are atypical compared to many DeFi projects: The entire supply is available from launch, but ongoing burns and holder rewards are designed to support long-term value. Prospective holders should focus on ecosystem activity, as rewards and burns are transaction-driven rather than time-driven.
In summary: Baby Doge Coin is a fully-circulating, hyperdeflationary meme token with a unique fee-and-burn model, offering continuous passive incentives for holders and with no team or investor vesting cliffs. Its main economic risk and opportunity hinges on the ecosystem’s growth and trading activity.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BABYDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BABYDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BABYDOGE's tokenomics, explore BABYDOGE token's live price!
How to Buy BABYDOGE
Interested in adding BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BABYDOGE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Price History
Analyzing the price history of BABYDOGE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
BABYDOGE Price Prediction
Want to know where BABYDOGE might be heading? Our BABYDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Amount
1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000000014393 USD