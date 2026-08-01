8 Ball Price Today

The live 8 Ball (SN125) price today is $ 0.743282, with a 3.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN125 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.743282 per SN125.

8 Ball currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,237,942, with a circulating supply of 3.01M SN125. During the last 24 hours, SN125 traded between $ 0.741041 (low) and $ 0.833465 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.00913542.

In short-term performance, SN125 moved -0.21% in the last hour and +18.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.83K.

8 Ball (SN125) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.24M$ 2.24M $ 2.24M Volume (24H) $ 25.83K$ 25.83K $ 25.83K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.24M$ 2.24M $ 2.24M Circulation Supply 3.01M 3.01M 3.01M Total Supply 3,010,881.042250228 3,010,881.042250228 3,010,881.042250228

The current Market Cap of 8 Ball is $ 2.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.83K. The circulating supply of SN125 is 3.01M, with a total supply of 3010881.042250228. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.24M.