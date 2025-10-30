100xDarren (100X) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00048887 $ 0.00048887 $ 0.00048887 24H Low $ 0.00073368 $ 0.00073368 $ 0.00073368 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00048887$ 0.00048887 $ 0.00048887 24H High $ 0.00073368$ 0.00073368 $ 0.00073368 All Time High $ 0.00073368$ 0.00073368 $ 0.00073368 Lowest Price $ 0.00014753$ 0.00014753 $ 0.00014753 Price Change (1H) +21.13% Price Change (1D) +50.49% Price Change (7D) +98.42% Price Change (7D) +98.42%

100xDarren (100X) real-time price is $0.00074876. Over the past 24 hours, 100X traded between a low of $ 0.00048887 and a high of $ 0.00073368, showing active market volatility. 100X's all-time high price is $ 0.00073368, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00014753.

In terms of short-term performance, 100X has changed by +21.13% over the past hour, +50.49% over 24 hours, and +98.42% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

100xDarren (100X) Market Information

Market Cap $ 721.95K$ 721.95K $ 721.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 721.95K$ 721.95K $ 721.95K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,633.502791 999,969,633.502791 999,969,633.502791

The current Market Cap of 100xDarren is $ 721.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 100X is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969633.502791. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 721.95K.