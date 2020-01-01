Tokenomika Notcoin (NOT)
Informacje o Notcoin (NOT)
Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.
Tokenomika i analiza cenowa Notcoin (NOT)
Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla Notcoin (NOT), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.
Szczegółowa struktura tokenów Notcoin (NOT)
Zanurz się głębiej w to, jak tokeny NOT są wydawane, przydzielane i odblokowywane. W tej sekcji podkreślono kluczowe aspekty struktury ekonomicznej tokena: użyteczność, zachęty i uprawnienia.
Overview
Based on the latest available data, Notcoin's token economics are characterized by a structured allocation and unlocking schedule, with a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, community incentives, and project stability. The following sections detail the mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking, as well as the timeline for token release.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest immediate allocation (33% of total supply) is distributed during the ICO phase, providing significant initial liquidity and community participation.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release schedule over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Approach
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at ICO
|Team
|20%
|Gradual, standard vesting
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual, vested
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Phased, ecosystem development
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships/development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for sustainability
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For liquidity/trading
- Key Points:
- Team and Investors: Slow unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term commitment.
- Community & Ecosystem: Significant allocation to foster growth and incentivize participation.
- Liquidity & Exchanges: Reserved for market operations and trading support.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens allocated to community and ecosystem initiatives are used to incentivize user participation, development, and platform adoption.
- Team and Investors: Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success.
- Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.
- Foundation and Livestreaming: Support ongoing operations, marketing, and platform sustainability.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and investor tokens are subject to standard vesting periods, with gradual unlocking over several years.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability.
- Progressive Unlocking: All categories (except ICO) follow a phased release, with tokens becoming available according to a predetermined schedule.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs from mid-2025 through mid-2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029.
- Immediate Unlock: Only the ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked at launch; all other categories are released over time.
Summary Table: Notcoin Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ICO (33% immediate), remainder unlocked linearly/staggered over 4 years
|Allocation
|Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), Foundation, Liquidity, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Ecosystem growth, team retention, liquidity, platform promotion, foundation operations
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors, long-term locks for foundation/ecosystem, phased unlocks
|Unlocking Time
|Mid-2025 to mid-2029, 100% unlocked by 2029
Analysis and Implications
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize market volatility and align incentives for all stakeholders.
- Community Focus: A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement.
- Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.
- Transparency: The clear allocation and unlocking timeline provide predictability for investors and participants.
Limitations
- No Specific Unlock Dates: While the overall schedule is clear, exact dates for each category's unlocks are not specified in the available data.
- No Detailed Usage Breakdown: Specifics on how community and ecosystem tokens are distributed or used are not detailed.
Conclusion
Notcoin's token economics reflect a balanced approach, prioritizing ecosystem development, long-term commitment, and market stability. The structured allocation and unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and protect token value over time.
Tokenomika Notcoin (NOT): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia
Zrozumienie tokenomiki Notcoin (NOT) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.
Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:
Całkowita podaż:
Maksymalna liczba tokenów NOT, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.
Podaż w obiegu:
Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.
Maksymalna podaż:
Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów NOT.
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.
Stopa inflacji:
Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.
Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?
Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.
Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.
Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.
Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.
Teraz, gdy już rozumieszNOT tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena NOTna żywo!
Zastrzeżenie
Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.
