Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance

Hong Kong strengthens bond market with new digital finance measures. Tokenized green bonds and stablecoin licensing reshape Hong Kong's future. Hong Kong's roadmap boosts liquidity, offshore RMB, and digital infrastructure. Hong Kong's financial regulators, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA), have revealed a comprehensive 2025 roadmap to enhance the local bond market and position the city as a global leader in digital finance. The newly introduced measures focus on expanding bond issuance, improving liquidity in secondary markets, strengthening offshore renminbi (RMB) capabilities, and establishing next-generation infrastructure. These steps are part of the city's broader initiative to attract more investment and business by fostering innovation in financial markets, particularly through tokenization and stablecoin regulation. The roadmap places significant emphasis on the growth of tokenized assets, with plans to introduce a third batch of tokenized green bonds. Hong Kong has already made strides in this area, having successfully raised US$100 million in tokenized bonds in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024. These tokenized assets sit alongside other significant initiatives, including wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) under the HKMA's e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots. These projects focus on advancing tokenized deposits and exploring cross-border payments with the help of CBDCs, signaling Hong Kong's ambition to integrate new financial technologies into its traditional financial infrastructure. Hong Kong's Digital Infrastructure Paves the Way for Future Growth As part of its broader strategy, Hong Kong is also taking steps to bolster its digital infrastructure. In line with this, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing valuable benchmarks during Asian trading hours. Furthermore, the HKMA introduced a stablecoin licensing regime that took effect on August 1, regulating fiat-backed stablecoins. This move ensures that stablecoin issuance falls under the HKMA's direct supervision, which helps maintain financial stability and oversight. Additionally, Hong Kong's government is considering tax incentives, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to lower entry barriers for market participants. These measures are expected to attract both institutional and corporate investors looking for opportunities in Hong Kong's expanding digital finance sector. Hong Kong's approach is rooted in its desire to solidify its position as a leading financial hub. The city has already issued HK$386 billion in multi-currency bonds since 2019, with plans to build on this foundation through more sovereign-backed supplies. These efforts are designed to strengthen Hong Kong's bond curves and facilitate the growth of both traditional and tokenized financial markets. With the government's continued support for blockchain, tokenized assets, and stablecoins, Hong Kong's financial sector is set for a transformative shift, positioning itself as a key player in the future of global finance.