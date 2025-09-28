2025-09-28 Sunday

Bitcoin Knots Developer Eyes Hard Fork To ‘Save Bitcoin’

 Bitcoin Knots maintainer Luke Dashjr proposes a Bitcoin hard fork to resolve the issue of illicit data, a proposal that has elicited a bitter debate and concerns over censorship. Luke Dashjr, the most prolific developer of Bitcoin Knots, has created extreme controversy with leaked messages showing him considering a Bitcoin hard fork.  The proposed hard […] The post Bitcoin Knots Developer Eyes Hard Fork To ‘Save Bitcoin’ appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/28 01:30
Best Altcoins To Buy Now: How Tapzi Compares With SOL, ADA

Tapzi’s presale is gaining momentum with a skill-to-earn gaming model, drawing comparisons to Solana and Cardano as one of the best altcoins to buy now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 01:17
Zodia Custody’s Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto

The post Zodia Custody’s Sophie Bowler Discusses Compliance Challenges in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 26, 2025 18:33 Sophie Bowler of Zodia Custody shares insights on financial crime prevention and compliance in the crypto sector, highlighting the role of blockchain analytics in enhancing security. Sophie Bowler, the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Zodia Custody, recently shared her perspectives on the evolving landscape of financial crime prevention within the cryptocurrency industry. Her insights were featured in a Q&A series hosted by Chainalysis, a leading blockchain analytics firm. The discussion highlighted the rapid advancements in financial crime identification and prevention, an area where Bowler sees significant innovation. Advancements in Financial Crime Prevention According to Bowler, one of the most exciting developments in the crypto sector is the ability to utilize blockchain analytics for real-time risk exposure assessment. This technology allows compliance teams to proactively manage financial crime risks instead of reacting after incidents occur. Bowler emphasized that these advancements are not only aligning the crypto industry with traditional finance (TradFi) but potentially placing it ahead in terms of security measures. Misconceptions and Challenges Bowler addressed common misconceptions about compliance roles, particularly the notion that compliance teams slow down business processes. She clarified that her role is to enable business opportunities in a sustainable and responsible manner, ensuring alignment with regulatory and client expectations. She also noted that effective compliance processes are crucial for maintaining licenses and client confidence. The Role of Blockchain Analytics Blockchain analytics plays a pivotal role in Bowler’s work, especially in tracing illicit activities. While explaining her job at social gatherings, Bowler often encounters curiosity about how blockchain analytics is used to track financial crimes. She explained that although not all criminals are caught, the technology provides valuable insights that aid in identifying and tracing suspicious activities. Chainalysis’ Contribution Bowler highlighted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:53
Tapzi Stands Out in the 2025 Altcoin Race

The post Tapzi Stands Out in the 2025 Altcoin Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 27 September 2025 | 19:49 Tapzi presale at $0.0035 is gaining traction in 2025 as one of the best cryptocurrency projects to buy now for long-term growth. Bitcoin slipped below $111,500 before recovering modestly, while the overall crypto market cap climbed back above $4 trillion. Ethereum, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and other major tokens remained mostly flat. Solana and BNB posted minor losses. Aster (ASTER) and Immutable (IMX) were among the few to post noticeable gains. While large-cap coins continue to dominate institutional demand, their growth potential has slowed compared with earlier years. Attention is now shifting toward upcoming crypto projects with smaller valuations and higher growth prospects. Tapzi, currently in presale, is positioning itself as one of the best altcoins to buy in 2025, combining a low entry price with real-world gaming utility. Why Tapzi Stands Out in the Altcoin Race Ethereum, Solana, and BNB already command market caps in the billions, limiting their ability to multiply in value. Tapzi operates in a different category. It is a GameFi altcoin built on BNB Smart Chain, designed around competitive skill-based gameplay. The project allows players to stake TAPZI tokens to compete in chess, checkers, tic-tac-toe, and rock-paper-scissors. Winners claim rewards from player-funded prize pools. An ELO rating system ensures balanced competition, while automated systems block bots from disrupting matches. By focusing on skill instead of luck, Tapzi aims to build sustainable participation in the growing GameFi sector. Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late! At a presale price of $0.0035, Tapzi offers one of the lowest entry points among new projects. More than 55 million tokens have already been sold in Stage 1. Stage 2 will raise the price to $0.0045, and projections suggest a listing price near $0.01. With a total supply of five…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 00:52
Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/28 00:51
Best Altcoin To Buy Now For Long-Term Growth: Tapzi Stands Out in the 2025 Altcoin Race

Bitcoin slipped below $111,500 before recovering modestly, while the overall crypto market cap climbed back above $4 trillion. Ethereum, XRP, […] The post Best Altcoin To Buy Now For Long-Term Growth: Tapzi Stands Out in the 2025 Altcoin Race appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/28 00:49
Exploring Promising Altcoins for October's Market Surge

Understanding cryptocurrency market dynamics can be complex, particularly when anticipating shifts such as the October surge in value, commonly referred to as "Uptober." Historically, as Bitcoin experiences a rise, subsequent investments tend to flow into lesser-known altcoins, heralding the start of what many call an altseason. This year, certain altcoins are on the radar for potentially yielding extraordinary returns. What is Uptober? October has been notably significant for the cryptocurrency market, often marking the beginning of price increases that last through the end of the year. Past trends suggest a robust performance during these months, with Bitcoin leading the charge followed by impressive rallies in altcoins. Altcoins to Watch, According to Experts Dogecoin pundits like OxPhilantrop have pinpointed several altcoins they believe are poised for significant gains. They draw parallels between current market conditions and those of 2021—an exceptionally strong year for altcoins. The Noteworthy Altcoins Ondo Foundation (ONDO): With its innovative on-chain solutions for managing tokenized real-world assets, ONDO stands out to experts as a token with potential for substantial price appreciation. The Ionet Protocol (IO): This project aims at decentralizing computing power for machine learning applications, offering significant cost reductions compared to existing solutions. The PayDax Protocol (PDP): Redefining traditional banking, this protocol boasts a decentralized peer-to-peer financial system, earning its place as a top contender for investment. Learn more about PayDax. Highlight on PayDax Protocol (PDP) Among the mentioned altcoins, PayDax Protocol gets a special nod due to its impressive presale success and the robust suite of services it offers linking traditional and cryptocurrency markets. With significant security measures, like continuous smart contract audits, and global regulatory compliance, PayDax aims to mitigate common presale risks. Their transparent operational model includes regular updates and complete executive disclosures, fostering community trust and engagement. Investment Opportunities with PayDax The current presale stage offers a unique chance for investors to purchase PDP tokens at advantageous prices, with predictions suggesting potential gains up to 10,000%. Taking action now could mean considerable portfolio growth, especially with additional incentives like an 80% purchase bonus using the code "PD80BONUS." Connect with PayDax Join the Presale | Website | Whitepaper | Twitter | Telegram Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:37
Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance

Hong Kong strengthens bond market with new digital finance measures. Tokenized green bonds and stablecoin licensing reshape Hong Kong’s future. Hong Kong’s roadmap boosts liquidity, offshore RMB, and digital infrastructure. Hong Kong’s financial regulators, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA), have revealed a comprehensive 2025 roadmap to enhance the local bond market and position the city as a global leader in digital finance. The newly introduced measures focus on expanding bond issuance, improving liquidity in secondary markets, strengthening offshore renminbi (RMB) capabilities, and establishing next-generation infrastructure. These steps are part of the city’s broader initiative to attract more investment and business by fostering innovation in financial markets, particularly through tokenization and stablecoin regulation. The roadmap places significant emphasis on the growth of tokenized assets, with plans to introduce a third batch of tokenized green bonds. Hong Kong has already made strides in this area, having successfully raised US$100 million in tokenized bonds in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024. These tokenized assets sit alongside other significant initiatives, including wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) under the HKMA’s e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots. These projects focus on advancing tokenized deposits and exploring cross-border payments with the help of CBDCs, signaling Hong Kong’s ambition to integrate new financial technologies into its traditional financial infrastructure. Also Read: Ethereum Whales Move $1.7B in ETH: What This Means for the Price Surge Hong Kong’s Digital Infrastructure Paves the Way for Future Growth As part of its broader strategy, Hong Kong is also taking steps to bolster its digital infrastructure. In line with this, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing valuable benchmarks during Asian trading hours. Furthermore, the HKMA introduced a stablecoin licensing regime that took effect on August 1, regulating fiat-backed stablecoins. This move ensures that stablecoin issuance falls under the HKMA’s direct supervision, which helps maintain financial stability and oversight. Additionally, Hong Kong’s government is considering tax incentives, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to lower entry barriers for market participants. These measures are expected to attract both institutional and corporate investors looking for opportunities in Hong Kong’s expanding digital finance sector. Hong Kong’s approach is rooted in its desire to solidify its position as a leading financial hub. The city has already issued HK$386 billion in multi-currency bonds since 2019, with plans to build on this foundation through more sovereign-backed supplies. These efforts are designed to strengthen Hong Kong’s bond curves and facilitate the growth of both traditional and tokenized financial markets. With the government’s continued support for blockchain, tokenized assets, and stablecoins, Hong Kong’s financial sector is set for a transformative shift, positioning itself as a key player in the future of global finance. Also Read: Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ADA Hit $1.00 Soon? The post Hong Kong Unveils Bold Plans to Strengthen Bond Market and Digital Finance appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:18
Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

XRP slipped 6.88% over the past 7 days, trading at $2.78, despite a wave of positive developments bolstering sentiment around the crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:16
