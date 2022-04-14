Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) tokenomics
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Informasjon
PNUT is a meme coin.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan PNUT tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Overview
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain. It was launched in response to a viral story about a pet squirrel named Peanut, which garnered significant public attention and sympathy. The token quickly became a cultural phenomenon, achieving rapid listings on major exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, and Robinhood, and reaching a market cap exceeding $2 billion at its peak.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 PNUT
- Blockchain: Solana
- Initial Distribution: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with the entire supply minted at genesis. There is no ongoing inflation or mining; the supply is fixed.
- Liquidity Provision: The liquidity pool (LP) tokens were reportedly burnt, meaning the initial liquidity was locked and cannot be withdrawn by the deployers.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While there is no official whitepaper or detailed allocation chart available, the following can be inferred from on-chain and exchange data:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Estimated % of Supply
|Notes
|Public/Community
|Distributed via open market trading
|~100%
|No evidence of team, VC, or reserve allocations; all tokens appear to have been made available to the public at launch.
|Team/Advisors
|Not specified
|0%
|No explicit allocation or vesting.
|Liquidity Pool
|Initial liquidity on Solana DEXs
|N/A
|LP tokens burnt, ensuring liquidity.
Note: The lack of explicit team or reserve allocations is typical for meme coins launched via platforms like Pump.fun, where tokens are distributed directly to the public.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PNUT is a meme coin with no intrinsic utility beyond being traded or held for speculative purposes.
- Incentives: There are no staking, yield farming, or protocol-level rewards. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by viral narratives and community engagement.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value and activity are heavily influenced by social media trends, celebrity endorsements (notably Elon Musk), and exchange listings.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Liquidity Lock: The only form of "locking" is the burning of LP tokens, which ensures that the initial liquidity cannot be removed, providing some security to traders.
- No Staking or Vesting: There are no mechanisms for users to lock PNUT for rewards, governance, or other protocol functions.
- No Team Vesting: There is no evidence of team or advisor tokens being subject to lockups or vesting schedules.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: Since the entire supply was made available at launch and there are no vesting contracts, there are no future unlock events.
- Market Impact: The absence of unlock schedules means there is no risk of sudden supply increases from vesting cliffs, a common concern in more structured tokenomics.
6. Market and Distribution Dynamics
- Exchange Listings: PNUT was rapidly listed on major exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, Robinhood, etc.), which contributed to its explosive price action and liquidity.
- Trading Volume: The token has seen trading volumes in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with significant price volatility typical of meme coins.
- Community-Driven: The token’s narrative and price are driven by community sentiment, viral events, and social media activity rather than fundamental utility.
7. Risks and Considerations
- Speculative Nature: As a meme coin, PNUT is highly speculative and subject to extreme volatility.
- No Intrinsic Utility: There are no protocol-level uses, governance rights, or yield mechanisms.
- Legal Risks: There have been legal disputes regarding the use of the Peanut the Squirrel brand and imagery, which have affected token price and sentiment.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, 1B PNUT, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|100% to public via open market; no team/advisor/VC allocations
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or governance
|Locking
|LP tokens burnt; no staking/vesting/lockups
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks; all supply liquid from launch
|Market Dynamics
|Driven by social media, exchange listings, and viral events
|Risks
|Extreme volatility, no utility, legal disputes over branding
Final Thoughts
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) exemplifies the meme coin phenomenon: rapid viral adoption, community-driven value, and minimal structural tokenomics. Its economics are simple—fixed supply, no vesting, and no protocol incentives—making it a pure vehicle for speculation and cultural expression within the crypto space. Investors should be aware of the high risks and lack of fundamental value beyond community sentiment and market momentum.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet PNUT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange PNUT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår PNUTs tokenomics, kan du utforske PNUT tokenets livepris!
Hvordan kjøpe PNUT
Interessert i å legge til Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) i porteføljen din? MEXC støtter ulike metoder for å kjøpe PNUT, inkludert kredittkort, bankoverføringer og peer-to-peer-handel. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, gjør MEXC kryptokjøp enkelt og sikkert.
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Prishistorikk
Å analysere prishistorikken til PNUT hjelper brukerne med å forstå tidligere markedsbevegelser, viktige støtte-/motstandsnivåer og volatilitetsmønstre. Enten du sporer rekordhøye nivåer eller identifiserer trender, er historiske data en viktig del av prisforutsigelse og teknisk analyse.
PNUT prisforutsigelse
Vil du vite hvor PNUT kan være på vei? Vår PNUT prisforutsigelsesside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske trender og tekniske indikatorer for å gi et fremtidsrettet perspektiv.
Hvorfor bør du velge MEXC?
MEXC er en av verdens ledende kryptobørser, og millioner av brukere verden over stoler på den. Enten du er nybegynner eller proff, så er MEXC den enkleste måten å gjøre kryptovaluta på.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-dataene på denne siden er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke nøyaktigheten. Vennligst gjør grundig research før du investerer.
Kjøp Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Beløp
1 PNUT = 0.2246 USD